Montana adds six more COVID deaths, 374 new cases in past week

Montana has added 374 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week, and six new deaths.

Confirmed active cases in Montana dropped to 375, down from 396 reported on June 28 by the state Department of Public Health and Human Services.

The six additional deaths were reported in Beaverhead, Cascade, Flathead, Glacier, and Mineral counties.

A nursing home in Broadus has experienced a small outbreak of COVID-19, with multiple staff members and residents having contracted the virus. “We’re still investigating that,” said Darlynn Williams of Powder River County Public Health. “We don’t know what the source was.”

Like most assisted living homes, Broadus’ nursing home was closed to visitors during the height of the pandemic. However, that restriction was recently lifted. According to Williams, there is a possibility that the virus may have been brought in by a visitor.

While the cause of the outbreak is still unknown, PRCPH is working to prevent additional infections and control the situation.