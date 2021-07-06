Montana adds six more COVID deaths, 374 new cases in past week

Montana has added 374 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week, and six new deaths.
Confirmed active cases in Montana dropped to 375, down from 396 reported on June 28 by the state Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The six additional deaths were reported in Beaverhead, Cascade, Flathead, Glacier, and Mineral counties.
A nursing home in Broadus has experienced a small outbreak of COVID-19, with multiple staff members and residents having contracted the virus. “We’re still investigating that,” said Darlynn Williams of Powder River County Public Health. “We don’t know what the source was.”
Like most assisted living homes, Broadus’ nursing home was closed to visitors during the height of the pandemic. However, that restriction was recently lifted. According to Williams, there is a possibility that the virus may have been brought in by a visitor.
While the cause of the outbreak is still unknown, PRCPH is working to prevent additional infections and control the situation.
Montana health care workers have administered more than 869,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the state as of Tuesday, an increase of more than 7,700 doses in the past week. About 47% of the state’s eligible population is considered fully vaccinated, amounting to just under 431,000 people.
County health departments are offering walk-in vaccine clinics at multiple sites throughout the state, and information on vaccine availability may be found at vaccines.gov.
Israeli research released on Monday showed that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine may be 30 percent less effective at preventing infection by the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. The Delta variant has been gaining traction both overseas and in the U.S., with particularly harsh effects in unvaccinated communities.
While the Pfizer vaccine may show reduced effectiveness at preventing infection, it appears to still be effective at preventing hospitalization and mortality.
Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state dropped to 39, down 14 from last Monday. The virus has caused 5,525 Montanans to be hospitalized since the start of the pandemic.
A total of 113,951 Montanans have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those who have been infected, 111,908 are considered fully recovered.
In Yellowstone County, two people died from COVID-19 in the first three days of July, according to RiverStone, the county’s public health agency. This most recent death brings the pandemic toll to 277 county residents’ lives lost since April 2020.
One of the deaths was a woman in her 60s who died at a Billings hospital. She was not vaccinated against the virus and had underlying health conditions.
“Less than 50% of our counties’ eligible population is vaccinated against COVID-19, and with new and potentially dangerous variants, like the Delta variant, it is more important than ever for everyone age 12 and older to be vaccinated,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer, and president and CEO of RiverStone Health.
RiverStone Health is staffing the free, walk-in vaccination clinics listed below, offering both the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people 18 and older, and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to ages 12 and older. People who already received their first dose of Pfizer vaccine at least three weeks ago and need a second dose should bring their vaccination card to any of the clinics listed below.
• Friday, July 9 – RiverStone Health (four-story building) at 123 S. 27th St., 8 a.m. to noon.
• Saturday, July 10, Strawberry Festival, Downtown Billings, 8 a.m. – noon.
• Monday, July 12, Reading Rocks at Castle Rock Park, noon – 1 p.m.
• Monday, July 12, Huntley Project Schools, 4 – 6 p.m.
• Tuesday, July 13, Reading Rocks at Pioneer Park, noon – 1 p.m.
• Wednesday, July 14, Reading Rocks in Castle Rock Park, noon – 1 p.m.
• Wednesday, July 14, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 10 a.m. – noon.
• Thursday, July 15, Reading Rock in Central Park, noon – 1 p.m.
• Thursday, July 15, Gardener’s Market in South Park, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.
• Friday, July 16, with HUD at RimRock Mall, 5 – 7 p.m.
People under 18 must have a vaccination consent form signed by a parent or guardian. Consent forms are available at the clinics and at covid.riverstonehealth.org under “vaccinations”.