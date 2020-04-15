Montana airports hope CARES Act grant money reduces revenue losses

"There's not a lot going on," he said. "It's pretty damn quiet up here."

No airport employees had been furloughed yet, according to Ploehn.

Parking, car rentals and concessions are down, and the decrease in airline flights has also cut into landing fees, Ploehn said.

"Between the first of March and the end of June, which is the end of our fiscal year, I'm looking at a deficit of probably close to about $1.8 million for us," Ploehn said. " ... If it continues along the same lines for a whole year, it could be over $5 million."

Ploehn said he was still reviewing the grant funding numbers and that final decisions hadn't been made, but he was happy about the amount Billings can receive.

"If we can get $12 million out of this deal, we're in great shape," he said.

He said some of the money could go toward the Billings airport terminal expansion project, which remains on track, but a final decision hasn't been made. Right now the airport's contractor is vetting subcontractors, Ploehn said. A decrease in travelers would actually make the construction component easier to complete, according to Ploehn.