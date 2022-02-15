Montana and federal agencies ignored environmental law in approving coal mine expansion

State and federal mine regulators ignored environmental requirements when approving a 70.8-million-ton expansion of Montana’s Rosebud mine, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy Cavan recommended Friday that the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement correct its violations of the National Environmental Policy Act within a year. Otherwise, approval of the Area F expansion at Rosebud mine would be revoked. The ruling comes from U.S. District Court in Billings. Judge Susan Watters must approve the recommendation for it to take hold.

Specifically, Cavan found that OSM and Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality approved the expansion without considering the environmental consequences of burning another 70.8 million tons of Rosebud coal at neighboring Colstrip Power Plant. Included in the consequences disregarded were the negative impacts of drawing another 176,000 to 400,000 acre-feet of Yellowstone River water needed by the steam-electric generator.

The judge also faulted the agencies for weighing the economic benefits of the mine expansion, while disregarding all of the negatives. Instead of a cost-benefit analysis, the governments analyzed the benefits and skipped the costs, specifically greenhouse gas emissions.

The agencies ignored the requirements of NEPA, six plaintiffs sued: the Montana Environmental Information Center, Indian People’s Action, 350 Montana, Sierra Club, and WildEarth Guardians.

“The Court finds OSM failed to take a 'hard look' at the costs of greenhouse gas emissions,” Cavan ruled. The relationship between the mined coal and environmental impacts of the power plant was too direct to ignore.

In this case, the operations of the mine and the power plant are intricately connected. The mine is the sole source of coal for the power plant. Substantially all the coal from the mine is transported by a conveyor system directly to the plant. Therefore, if coal is mined from Area F, it will be combusted at the Colstrip Power Plant. The power plant burns the coal to boil water to produce electricity, and that water – between 22,000 and 50,000 acre-feet – is withdrawn annually from the Yellowstone River.”

Intervening defendants in the case, namely mine owner Westmoreland Rosebud Mining, LLC and the International Union of Operating Engineers had argued that the greenhouse gas emissions and water use were irrelevant because Colstrip wouldn’t be using water or emitting pollution at a faster rate.

However, Cavan ruled that extra years Area F added to the power plant’s supply were what mattered, saying that “even if the rate of water withdrawals at the Power Plant would not change, the Area F expansion will result in the combustion (using Yellowstone River water) of an additional 70.8 million tons of coal for an additional eight years.”

The court will vacate the agency’s approval of the expansion if OSM doesn’t correct its work within 365 days.

