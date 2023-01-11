Montana and Wyoming tribal councils recognized with national award for mapping project

A coalition of seven tribal councils across Montana and Wyoming have been awarded the American Council of Engineering Companies National Recognition for Engineering Excellence in 2022 by applying cutting-edge technology to accurately map and analyze tribal lands.

In partnership with the Montana office of Northern Engineering & Consulting Inc., the Tribal Mapping Project uses modern GPS and surveying methods to improve transportation and land development projects, reduce construction costs, and provide jobs for tribal members using modern computers, mapping software, and geographic information systems, or GIS.

Key stakeholder tribes — the Blackfeet, Wind River Inter-tribal Council, Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux, Fort Belknap, Northern Cheyenne, Crow, and Rocky Boy — have committed resources since 2010 to reduce workload involved in surveying and designing projects across large states in the western U.S. such as Montana and Wyoming.

These regions suffer from known distortions caused by mapping the three-dimensional earth’s surface onto a flat rectangular grid — particularly an issue on remote reservation lands. The project comprised five phases — creating appropriate coordinate systems, supplementing national survey base stations in remote areas of the states, creating a GPS real-time-network with new reference points, developing a handbook and procedures, and supplementing state databases with new GIS and ground mapping using laser range-finding (LiDAR) systems.

In its 55th year, the ACEC Engineering Excellence Awards represent more than 5,200 engineering firms nationwide and recognizes projects from around the nation and world for their innovation, contribution to communities, social value, and complexity. This most recent award is the latest in a series of honors bestowed on the project, the contributing tribes and supporting organizations.

The Tribal Mapping Project benefited from partnerships with Montana and Wyoming Departments of Transportation, the Montana State Library GIS Department, and Montana Association of Registered Land Surveyors, State of Washington GIS and RTN managers, USGS, NRCS, FEMA, USFWS, NPS, and private survey and engineering firms.

The technical aspects of the project were driven by NECI and Dr. Michael Dennis, Geodesist for the National Geodetic Survey.

"Traditional state plane coordinate systems were developed to simplify surveying, which they do,” said. But mountainous topography “creates a compromise between simpler coordinate systems and the number of those systems in use in a particular state.”

Despite such issues being known since the earliest days of mapping land on flat parchment, it has been difficult to resolve without hundreds of time-consuming calculations and extensive field work. Advances in modern computing power have allowed the tribes to catch up and become leaders in such local “low distortion projection” mapping.

Aside from surveying technicalities, the real benefits of such a project show up in the people involved in administering and working the land. Robert Holliday, GIS analyst with the State of Montana Library, notes that data becomes more valuable every year.

“It has streamlined the grant process for projects requiring mapping” and “much larger projects — spanning whole counties or reservations” can be mapped with greater accuracy, he said.

He recognizes the value of the relationships built and reinforced as the project evolved.

“Surveying is built on trust," he said. "There is much greater trust and collaboration” between the indigenous tribes and state agencies, such as the library which hosts the public GIS data, and MDT which is more open to sharing data and assistance.

Harry Barnes, former Blackfeet Tribal Council chairman, was involved in the project from 2014-2018 and praised the project’s value to the tribe and infrastructure improvements.

“This work clarified land boundaries” to which “few people paid attention” in the past, he said. “Leadership requires accurate data, which the mapping project provided” but ultimately, it’s “all about relationships."

His colleague, Blackfeet Transportation Director Donny White, also sees value in addition to the basic survey network.

“We can employ and train interns from the tribes to help rebuild lost maps” and the project “raises our capability to take on any project,” he said.

Several state and federal projects benefited from the connections and trust built between tribes and other government agencies. Barnes highlighted state and federal work, Highway 89 to the Canadian border, Glacier National Park and other inter-jurisdictional road projects that have benefited from the alliances formed along with the survey network.

Paul Azure, a veteran of the Bureau of Indian Affairs and now a supervising engineering tech for the Fort Peck tribes, has been involved with transportation projects since 1992 and was instrumental in the Tribal Mapping Project. He has been on the front lines of design and construction in challenging environments.

“GIS is everywhere now — from city utilities to self-driving cars. We want all tribal groups and departments to benefit” from accurate mapping, he said.

Further, he sees modern technology as key to the younger generation.

“There aren’t many surveyors out here in tribal communities," he said. "We need to hold on to those interested in GIS and GPS technology. These new systems are user-friendly and take advantage of the younger generation’s comfort with computer technology."

Howard Brown, transportation director of the Wind River Inter-tribal Council and a member of the national Tribal Transportation Program Coordinating Committee, notes that the Tribal Mapping Project wasn’t ever just about construction or public land maps. The cooperation required to build it has led to “one of the best relationships between tribes and states in the country."

He emphasized that without consensus, compromise and trust between the groups, projects like this would simply not be possible.

“The people network is as important as the survey network, if not more," he said. "The tribes have historically been years behind (in technology and capability). This is just the beginning, even though it has taken four or five years of relationship-building” to get here.

Of course, it saves money on many projects, but the real value is in the mutual reliance that the states and tribes have formed with each other, he said.

The award-winning Tribal Mapping Project establishes a foundation for future cooperation among state and federal agencies and with native tribes across the U.S. Similar collaborations may also use the project as a guide for their own similar regions in other countries.