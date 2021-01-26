Montana announces 34 COVID-19 deaths; roughly 16K people fully vaccinated

The state announced 374 more cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and the deaths of another 34 individuals due to the disease.

The information was added to the state's mapping and case tracking website, which now includes information about vaccination rates.

Another 3,418 vaccinations were given on Monday, the Tuesday update showed.

Currently, 15,888 individuals in the state have been fully vaccinated. The vaccinations require two doses. The state has seen 81,157 total doses given.

Montana has 4,242 active cases, with Yellowstone and Flathead counties leading the state in case numbers. Yellowstone has 958 active cases, while Flathead has 642.

Currently, 128 people in Montana are actively hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Out of the state's 10 largest hospitals, three were showing a bed occupancy between 70% and 90%. The rest had fewer than 70% of beds occupied.

The following counties added the following number of new cases on Tuesday:

Gallatin - 62

Yellowstone - 60

Flathead - 43

Missoula - 24

Ravalli - 21

Cascade - 19

Custer - 17

Lewis and Clark - 16

Lake - 13

Roosevelt - 13

Fergus - 8

Lincoln - 7

Dawson - 6

