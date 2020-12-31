Montana Army vet's legacy will be one of helping other veterans

In 1974, he purchased 40 acres of a subdivision in Nye. While living in his new home, he worked as a forest firefighter and backcountry ranger.

Described as somewhat of a recluse by his sister, his solitary lifestyle sometimes ran at odds with his neighbors. This tension grew to the point that it warranted an article published in the Billings Gazette in 2001. Studer showed the reporter and photographer how and where he lived: a house that he built by blasting into the hillside with dirt floors, solar power and wood burning stoves for heat. He kept a dog and a cat for company, along with a few head of cattle to keep the grass trimmed.

Those living on nearby properties complained of cows running loose, Studer’s less-than-friendly dog and his constantly being armed.

“He’s different, but he wouldn’t harm anyone,” one member of the Nye Fire Department told The Gazette in 2001.

Studer served on the fire department, and continued to serve in the U.S. Army Reserves. He retired with the rank of master sergeant, and earned a bachelor’s and master’s degrees from what was then Eastern Montana College.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}