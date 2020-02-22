Montana attorneys say Scouts trying to hide local assets in main bankruptcy suit

Van Arsdale also questioned the notion that the local councils are entirely separate.

“They’re just a subsidiary,” he said. “They’re just the local presence of what is the national brand.”

Many of those local councils are named in the more than 1,700 pending or asserted claims of abuse by the BSA, including Colton’s case which was filed against both the Montana and National BSA.

A 90-page plan published by the BSA outlines how the organization would like to be restructured, but some things may change as the court case progresses. Much will remain unclear until all survivors have come forward and the BSA has a complete list of its creditors.

Exactly how much the BSA will owe to survivors of abuse won’t likely be determined until a limit is set on claims, Van Arsdale said.

In order for the bankruptcy filing to move forward, a deadline for future sexual abuse lawsuits will need to be set. After that deadline, survivors will be barred from bringing future claims against the BSA.