Montana banks, businesses assess the challenges ahead

More than half the bankers surveyed said they expected 10% to 20% of their business customers not to survive the stay at home order, which has been in place since March 26.

Asked whether the federal financial aid programs intended to help business through the pandemic were working, 40% of bankers neither agreed nor disagreed, while more than 29% said the programs weren’t working.

In addition to the bankers survey, a survey of businesses by the Montana Chamber of Commerce indicated that few business owners thought they would shut down. Only 14 business owners or operators thought so. The majority of the 470 businesses asked, 65%, thought they would survive the stay-at-home order if they were allowed to reopen in the next 30 days. And, 116 business owners said they understood the shelter-in-place order and could shut down as long as necessary. Most, 76%, supported a phased-in re-opening of businesses by May 1.