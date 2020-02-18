Montana Boy Scouts expect no regional changes amid nationwide bankruptcy
Despite the announcement of Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from the Boy Scouts of America, the Montana Council is operating as usual.

“There should be no change to the local Scouting experience,” executive director Dirk Smith said in an email statement.

The BSA and the Montana Council are linked, but separate entities.

“Our camps, properties and all local contributions are controlled by our council," according to the statement.

That means land in Montana, like Melita Island, is owned by the Montana Council and will not be part of the bankruptcy filing or in danger of being sold.

