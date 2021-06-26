Montana cities have carbon-free goals, but it's not easy being green

Public pushback

Just 18 months before the Laurel gas plant was announced, consumers in Helena, Missoula and Bozeman packed meeting rooms to object to NorthWestern Energy’s 20-year electric supply plan, which leaned entirely on gas-fired power plants to double the utility’s available generation capacity. There was no new renewable energy in the plan, which sparked comments of disbelief from consumers like Jonathan Matthews, of Helena.

“I was amazed that this plan looks out 20 years and yet has no new planned solar or wind power. And I thought to myself, out of all the public service commissions, or all of the utilities throughout the United States, this must be the only one that, considering our current situation, is looking ahead 20 years and says, 'We don’t need any new solar or wind facilities other than what we’ve already planned for.’ That’s just like a, 'Huh?'” said Matthews at the Helena hearing on Dec 9, 2019. “What century are these folks living in if they think we don’t need to increase this?”

In four hours of testimony before the Montana Public Service Commission in Helena, not one person spoke in favor of the utility’s plans for gas-fired power plants. The proposal didn’t do better in Missoula or Bozeman, where hundreds of people turned out.