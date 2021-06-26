Montana cities have carbon-free goals, but it's not easy being green

NorthWestern Energy and three of Montana’s largest cities had gotten their wires crossed.
The cities, Bozeman, Helena and Missoula, had all set goals to get off fossil fuel power by 2035. The local governments, concerned about climate change, wanted to be powered entirely by renewable energy within 15 years or less. To that end, they signed a memorandum of understanding with Montana’s largest monopoly utility. Not a contract, but a set of expectations that the utility would work to attain the cities’ goals.
New renewable projects would be developed, from which the cities and their residents could opt to buy power for a rate outside of the utility’s normal customer charges. All of this was dependent on the Public Service Commission approving a special rate. That was February’s news.
In April, NorthWestern announced it intended to build a new, 175-megawatt natural gas plant in Laurel at a cost of more than $250 million. The new generator would come online in 2024 and run at least until 2057, a good two decades beyond the cities’ carbon-free goal. The gas-fired plant was selected over several proposals by renewable energy developers.
“We don’t see the plan that’s been submitted as furthering our stated goals in terms of carbon reduction,” said Terry Cunningham, Bozeman’s deputy mayor. “We don’t see how we get from here to there with the resources mix that they are proposing.”
Both Missoula and Missoula County have intervened in NorthWestern's case to get utility regulators to pre-approve the gas plant, along with a 50-megawatt battery storage project to be located in Billings. They cited their clean energy agreement with NorthWestern as one of the reasons for getting involved.
"Missoula City and County have a direct interest in the outcome of this proceeding given its potential implications for their ability to achieve their clean electricity goal," they told Montana's Public Service Commission.
There’s a principle in the utility world that the public shouldn’t pay for assets that aren’t providing a benefit. In other words, the assets for which customers pay should be used and useful. The utility is adding fossil fuel resources as the communities with NorthWestern’s best market growth attempt to cut the cord on carbon.
“The Laurel Generating Station will be used and useful because NorthWestern Energy will use it to provide service to Montana customers,” said Jo Dee Black, a NorthWestern spokesperson. “NorthWestern Energy is working with the communities you mention on energy options to advance their goals, such as industry-scale renewable generation that could offer, with Montana PSC approval, a tariff for those who opt in. But even exercise of those options does not render the Laurel Generating Station not used and useful. NorthWestern Energy will still use it to provide service to customers.”
NorthWestern’s customers in these three cities with 100% green energy goals totaled 118,996 in 2020, according to the utility’s own data. That’s 31% of NorthWestern’s total electric customers for Montana.
Bozeman in particular is exploding with growth, providing NorthWestern twice as many new electric customers over the last three years as Billings, the state’s largest city. In 11 years, Bozeman added nearly 12,000 new electric customers to the NorthWestern balance.
Missoula was second for new electricity connections from 2018 through 2020. Helena, over a three-year period, was third.
Bozeman, Helena and Missoula also provided NorthWestern with most of its growth in new natural gas connections, worth noting because curtailing natural gas use is also part of community climate action plans.
Energy initiatives
The cities have some of the most progressive environmental policies in the state. Missoula generates 30% of the power for its energy-hungry sewer plant by repurposing its methane. The plant’s treated water is then filtered by a 120-acre poplar forest, which sucks up nutrients that would otherwise harm the Clark Fork River. A toilet for industry 40 years ago, the river is now a centerpiece of the town’s outdoor lifestyle.
Community buses, which a decade ago adapted to biofuel in Missoula, are now going electric.
Bozeman is on a similar path. The community is working on designs with Montana State University to filter the community’s treated wastewater though wetlands before it hits the East Gallatin River. In a separate effort, the city recently rebated Montana State University $1 million for water conservation.
NorthWestern conservation incentives for homes and businesses play a big part in Bozeman’s energy efficiency programs. The city sweetens the pot with cash incentives of $500 to $2,500 for conservation. If the community cuts its energy use by 10%, it would save $2.6 million a year, according to the Bozeman Energy Project.
Beyond city hall, the three communities’ response to NorthWestern’s plans for gas-fired power plants has been unfavorable. The public's concern about fossil-fuel energy and climate change was at the root of Missoula's clean energy goals, said Dale Bickell, the city's chief administrative officer.
"Our 100% clean electricity goal really was a grassroots effort," Bickell said. "It really came from the the community. It was a partnership with our commission and the environmental community and a lot the business community."
There's a demand for clean energy not only within the current population, but also with the high-tech, clean industry businesses that eye Missoula as a potential landing spot, Bickell explained. Missoula's goal of 100% clean energy was set for 2030, but its short-term goal is 80% by 2025.
Public pushback
Just 18 months before the Laurel gas plant was announced, consumers in Helena, Missoula and Bozeman packed meeting rooms to object to NorthWestern Energy’s 20-year electric supply plan, which leaned entirely on gas-fired power plants to double the utility’s available generation capacity. There was no new renewable energy in the plan, which sparked comments of disbelief from consumers like Jonathan Matthews, of Helena.
“I was amazed that this plan looks out 20 years and yet has no new planned solar or wind power. And I thought to myself, out of all the public service commissions, or all of the utilities throughout the United States, this must be the only one that, considering our current situation, is looking ahead 20 years and says, 'We don’t need any new solar or wind facilities other than what we’ve already planned for.’ That’s just like a, 'Huh?'” said Matthews at the Helena hearing on Dec 9, 2019. “What century are these folks living in if they think we don’t need to increase this?”
In four hours of testimony before the Montana Public Service Commission in Helena, not one person spoke in favor of the utility’s plans for gas-fired power plants. The proposal didn’t do better in Missoula or Bozeman, where hundreds of people turned out.
NorthWestern’s economist, Ben Fitch-Fleischmann, tasked with explaining the gas-fired plants, said it was the best choice, both for affordability and the environment. Coal-fired power plants, for 40 years a reliable source for power on demand, were retiring. Gas-fired power plants met those demand needs in ways wind and solar couldn’t.
The economist was right about the power plant retirements. The oldest two units at Colstrip Power Plant were shuttered in January 2020 because they were no longer economically viable. The retirement took 614 megawatts of nameplate capacity off the grid. Next came Oregon’s Boardman Coal Plant in October 2020, another 550 megawatts of capacity. Lewis and Clark Generating Station, a 50-megawatt Montana plant near Sidney was next, retired last March by Montana Dakota Utilities. Heskett Station, a 115-megawatt MDU plant in Mandan, North Dakota, is scheduled for retirement in March 2022.
But NorthWestern has no intention of retiring its coal assets in the near future. The company is fighting to keep what’s left of Colstrip operating into the 2040s. The company’s Montana fossil fuel portfolio expands until its 222-megawatt share of Colstrip Unit 4 retires, after which its greenhouse gas emissions take a huge drop.
The outpouring of public objection to NorthWestern’s 20-year supply plan prompted climate advocacy group 350 Montana to raise $60,000 and commission its own study. The report by Vibrant Clean Energy concludes that Montana could retire its existing coal plants and transition straight to renewables, coupled with battery storage, skipping an era of gas-fired power plants.
In the transition, said Jeff Smith of 350 Montana, consumers will save money through conservation, because renewable energy has become cheaper than coal power.
“We’re finding that the cleaner forms of energy are also the more affordable forms of energy,” Smith said. “You look at the rate that utility-scale solar is dropping, it’s astounding. It’s dropped 89% over the past 10 years. Offshore wind just dropped 70%. Why would we wait, you know, NorthWestern talks about all this greenwashing stuff about reducing energy density, it wants to eventually get to renewable energy. But what we're saying is that it makes no sense to buy a whole generation of a billion dollars’ worth of new fossil fuel plants when we have the capability of moving now.”
Montana 350 is a state-level affiliate of 350.org, which advocates for a complete transition away from fossil-fuel energy sources now, a move NorthWestern has repeatedly said it cannot accomplish, citing reliability issues.
But renewables are gaining ground, now on par with coal in shares of the electric power sector, where electricity from natural gas is the dominant source according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Through 2022, both natural gas and coal are expected to lose market share to renewables.
There are parts of NorthWestern's plan that seem to have merit. The city of Missoula wants to hear more about the battery storage part of NorthWestern's plans. Although the storage project is not directed toward capturing excess renewable energy, the technology is what's needed to assure renewable power is available when the sun doesn't shine and the wind doesn't blow. Batteries are the kind of transformational technology people point to when suggesting that gas-fired power plants aren't a bridge fuel in transitioning from coal to renewables.
"As a local government, we'll take a very pragmatic approach to how we realize our goals," Missoula's Bickell said. "There will be some things we like and some things we disagree about with NorthWestern."