Montana coal ash pollution cleanup gets state approval

Some of the pollution that's deepest underground would not be pumped out under the plan approved Tuesday, and instead is expected to naturally decrease in concentration over time.

Talen would monitor the plume of pollution to make sure it does not become a risk to human health or the environment.

If Talen can't show the plume is decreasing, state officials said they would require additional work to remove the pollution.

Company representatives did not immediately respond to email and telephone messages seeking comment.

Cleanup plans are still pending for the plant's other two units, where the pollution is ongoing and expected to be more complicated to resolve.

"Part of the pond is unlined and will remain in contact with groundwater long-term, meaning the ash in this area acts as a continuing source of impacts to groundwater," Edinburg said.

The state currently holds about $170 million in bonds for cleanup and closure work. State lawmakers have raised concerns over whether enough money will be available in the long term.