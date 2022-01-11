Montana coal mines announce new leadership

Two of Montana’s largest coal mines have announced leadership changes to start the new year.

Signal Peak, the state’s only underground coal mine, announced that Parker Phipps will become president and CEO on Feb. 1. Phipps has been vice president of underground operations at the mine since February 2020. He replaces Joseph Farinelli as president.

Additionally, the Navajo Transition Energy Company, owner of Spring Creek mine, will be under new leadership following the resignation of NTEC CEO Clark Mosely. Source New Mexico broke the news Monday of Mosely’s resignation

Signal Peak and Spring Creek were two Montana mines that experienced production increases in 2021 following years of historic lows for coal mining, which were accelerated by a decreased energy demand during the first year of the pandemic. Coal production was up 7% in 2021 compared to the previous year when two Montana mines shut down, but still down about 6.4 million tons from 2019, the last full mining year before pandemic.