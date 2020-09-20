Montana coal production down 21% from last year

Earlier this year, as Spring Creek Mine owner Navajo Transitional Energy Company responded to the slow down in coal demand, there were furloughs at its mines in Montana and Wyoming. But Spring Creek Mine, where 73 workers were laid off in April, hired miners back in late July. In Wyoming, the company laid off 80 miners at its Antelope mine on Aug. 28. At the same Wyoming mine in May, 93 workers were furloughed.

NTEC had accepted $5 million to $10 million from the federal Paycheck Protection Program on May 8 to keep at least 75% of its miners working, according to federal data. The program known as PPP was a key part of the early federal response to the pandemic and offered loan forgiveness provided the money was properly spent.

The PPP loans ended Aug. 8 and there hasn’t been a replacement as Congress is in a stalemate over the terms of a new pandemic response bill.

Decker Mine, a short walk from Spring Creek Mine and not far from the Wyoming community of Sheridan, announced last week that it was furloughing 73 workers, this after furloughing 98 in early May but eventually recalling them.