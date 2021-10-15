Montana coal production inches upward

Coal production is increasing in Montana and Wyoming as demand in the Asia Pacific ratchets up.

Coming off a volatile year in 2020, which saw mine closures and furloughs, Montana’s mining industry has turned out 20.3 million tons of coal in the first nine months of 2021. That’s a 2% increase of 524,000 tons over 2020, when the state had two more mines operating than it does currently. Production numbers through Oct. 2 are reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Wyoming production is up 11.8 million tons compared to the first nine months of 2020, a 7% increase.

Exports have been a main driver in Montana coal production, explained Steve Read, who manages coal sales for Signal Peak. Exports are the mine’s bread and butter. If there’s coal on a train from Signal Peak, it’s on its way to British Columbia for shipping and most likely bound for Japan.

“We have spent years developing the Japanese market and that is our most reliable market. It is the highest valued market for our product,” Read said.