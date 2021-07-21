Montana coal production slides 23% during 2020

Nationally, production gains in 2021 are expected to be modest. U.S. coal production is forecast to increase 15% over last year as U.S. electricity demand increases, reports EIA. Exports are expected to increase 21% over 2020 numbers, though a key export terminal for Montana and Wyoming coal has posted modest expectations for 2021. Westshore Terminals in Vancouver, British Columbia, the only terminal shipping U.S. coal in the Pacific Northwest expected to ship 7 million tons in second quarter of this year, down 600,000 tons from the same period in 2020. Westshore shipped 8 million tons in the first quarter, which was slightly up from the same quarter a year ago. About a third of that coal was thermal coal of the kind mined in the Powder River Basin.