Montana coal production up slightly

Montana coal production is up slightly through the first nine months of the year.

The state’s four remaining coal mines produced 21.7 million tons through September, an increase of $1.5 million for the same period a year earlier. Production data comes from the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration.

Much of the increase came from mines producing coal for domestic power plants. Rosebud Mine, which services Colstrip, produced roughly 400,000 tons more coal than it had during the first three months of 2021. In 2021, the power plant’s two surviving units were down for extensive spring maintenance.

Absaloka Mine, which fuels the Sherburne County Power Plant near Becker, Minnesota, turned out almost 750,000 more tons of coal than it did during the first three quarters of 2021.

Coal has steadily lost market share to natural gas as the preferred fuel for generating electricity. Laws banning energy generated by coal in order to curb climate change have been a lesser factor.

Mines that export coal saw smaller increases. Signal Peak reported a 311,000-ton increase over the same period in 2021. Spring Creek, the state’s largest mine was almost flat in growth with 8.916 million tons, an increase of 15,533 tons from 2021.

Westshore Terminal, the Canadian coal port that services thermal coal mined in Montana and Wyoming reported that thermal coal exports were up about 2 million tons.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that coal stockpiles nationally were up 5.15% month over month, but that consumption was down 16.2%. The overall trend for subbituminous coal was down. In September, coal piles were less than half of what they were 10 years ago.

Similarly, Montana coal production is in sharp decline from the 36.6 million tons mined in 2012. In 2021, Montana mines produce 28 million tons. The has seen two coal mines close in the last three years and four coal-fired generating units retire since 2015 due to economics. 

