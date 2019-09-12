BOZEMAN — Montana university leaders have moved forward with creating one application to streamline admissions for all colleges and universities statewide.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that Montana University System leaders aim to create a system that allows prospective students to apply to any Montana institution with the same application, modeled after the nationwide Common Application program.
Officials say the online system portal could be functioning by next fall.
The system would also allow students to get information about financial aid, registration, and credit requirements for each campus, leaders say.
You have free articles remaining.
School officials say students currently must fill out separate applications to apply to each institution.
Nearly 900 higher education institutions utilize a common application. The process allows students to submit everything, such as transcripts and letters of recommendation, online. Officials say the system would help promote access and equity in college admissions.
According to CEO and president of The Common Application Jenny Rickard, "the idea behind the Common App is to try and reduce the barriers that students face when applying to college." For example, when students apply for a fee waiver, they can apply that to every application at once.
The Board of Regents also discussed developing a unified recruiting effort.