Montana continuing to test for COVID-19, offering loan deferment for businesses

Montana businesses affected by COVID-19 will be able to defer loans for up to a year, and counties and cities will continue to host snapshot testing sites in the upcoming weeks.

Gov. Steve Bullock made these announcements Wednesday during a press conference in which he also addressed a recent uptick in cases within Montana’s more rural counties and the state’s testing goals. Despite Montana maintaining its comparably low number of recorded cases of COVID-19 compared to the rest of the country, Bullock said that was no excuse for complacency.

“We need to be acting or living as if we might have the virus, or the people around us might have the virus as well,” Bullock said. “I think people should be aware that virus is still in our midst.”

Nearly a month into the state entering its second phase of reopening, Montana still has the lowest number of recorded cases in the country with a total of 634 as of Wednesday, along with the lowest number of deaths and active cases per capita.

In the past week, the state has added 73 new cases. Custer County reported its first case within that time, and currently leads the state in active cases with 19. That’s followed by Big Horn County with 16 active cases as of Wednesday, and three reported deaths due to COVID-19 since June 5.