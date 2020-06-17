Montana continuing to test for COVID-19, offering loan deferment for businesses

Montana businesses affected by COVID-19 will be able to defer loans for up to a year, and counties and cities will continue to host snapshot testing sites in the upcoming weeks.
Gov. Steve Bullock made these announcements Wednesday during a press conference in which he also addressed a recent uptick in cases within Montana’s more rural counties and the state’s testing goals. Despite Montana maintaining its comparably low number of recorded cases of COVID-19 compared to the rest of the country, Bullock said that was no excuse for complacency.
“We need to be acting or living as if we might have the virus, or the people around us might have the virus as well,” Bullock said. “I think people should be aware that virus is still in our midst.”
Nearly a month into the state entering its second phase of reopening, Montana still has the lowest number of recorded cases in the country with a total of 634 as of Wednesday, along with the lowest number of deaths and active cases per capita.
In the past week, the state has added 73 new cases. Custer County reported its first case within that time, and currently leads the state in active cases with 19. That’s followed by Big Horn County with 16 active cases as of Wednesday, and three reported deaths due to COVID-19 since June 5.
Big Horn County confirmed four new cases Wednesday, all children younger than 10, and all were found through by tracing the contacts of previously confirmed cases.
Following the county's first death on June 5, Big Horn County health officials announced new restrictions requiring businesses that handle food to revert to maintaining a capacity of 50% or less, and all employees must wear masks. Employees can also offer masks to customers, and refuse entry to those not wearing one. Those restrictions went into effect on Saturday, and the Crow Reservation also extended "stay home" orders until July 15.
Bullock said he was encouraged by businesses taking such measures, and said a mask has been shown to significantly reduce the spread of the virus.
“Wearing a mask should not be political or ideological,” he said.
Custer County, which now leads the state in cases, does not have a plan to implement stricter county-wide regulations, public health director Chelsea Jerke said.
"It's a discussion among health officers and the health board to decide if that’s something we need to do," Jerke said. The health board did not return a request for comment.
The increase of positive cases, Bullock said, should be an indication that the virus has yet to be contained. The clusters of cases in the state’s rural areas have been attributed to larger families and households with close contact. Two in Custer County were employees exposed at work.
Public information officer Rhonda Johnson said Tuesday there was evidence of community transmission in Big Horn County, although most cases were linked back to isolated clusters. Only a few cases were identified through surveillance testing earlier in June.
In Custer County it's not clear whether there is community spread. The "vast majority" of cases have been linked, Jerke said. The remaining cases and where the virus originated in the county are still under investigation. Jerke did not believe it was linked to any community events in the area.
Since June 1, five residents from outside of the state tested positive in Montana, and do not figure into the state’s total number.
Bullock said the increase in positive cases may partly be because of an increase in statewide testing, which has nearly doubled in the past two weeks. Health care workers have tested 50 nursing homes and 76 assisted living centers with the aim of completely testing everyone in the state by June 27. None have yet reported any positive cases.
June 6-12, state officials tallied more than 11,000 tests. The governor said the testing target is either 15,000 COVID-19 tests a week, or 60,000 tests a month.
The priority isn’t ensuring the state meets that goal, Bullock said; rather, the goal is making sure testing is available fore those with symptoms and vulnerable people.
To increase availability of testing, health providers will be given more testing kits upon request. Cities and counties in areas dependent on tourism and in gateway communities will also continue to host snapshot testing. Livingston, Gardiner, Billings and Miles City are set to hold snapshot testing this weekend, Bullock said.
Snapshot testing is scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Miles City. Jerke attributed some of the increase in cases to more testing of people identified through contract tracing. Snapshot testing also will likely turn up more cases, she said.
The rural county has had months to prepare for the arrival of the virus, and has been gaining cases rapidly. Jerke said several public health nurses are working overtime to complete contact tracing. Extra clinic nurses are available to help with the workload if needed, she said.
Economic relief
To combat the outbreak’s economic impact on Montana, Bullock also announced the launch of a new loan deferment program for state businesses that have suffered a loss of revenue during the past three months.
Businesses that qualify will be able to defer principal and interest payments on existing loans from lenders for 6-12 months. Coronavirus relief funds will be given to participating lenders to convert those loans to interest-only status during that time.
Bullock said to be eligible, borrowers must have experienced a 25% reduction in revenue due to factors that can be proven to be the result of COVID-19, and must be actively registered with the Secretary of State's Office to do business.
The Department of Commerce will begin accepting applications for the loan deferment Monday. Further details of the program are available at https://commerce.mt.gov/Coronavirus-Relief.
Bullock said to date, the state has awarded $30 million to around 3,000 businesses and nonprofits that have applied for COVID-19 relief.
