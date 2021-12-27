Montana COVID cases creep up during holidays

Active COVID cases crept upwards over the last week as families travel and gather indoors for the holidays.
Over the last seven days, at least 1,115 new cases were added in Montana, bringing the total active case count to 1,775. It is the first time since early October that the total active case count was higher than the previous week.
As of Dec. 21, three cases of omicron have been detected in Montana, according to the most recent state data. Delta remains the most prominent variant in the state.
So far, omicron has resulted in less severe illness and less risk of hospitalization or death as compared to delta, according to one study.
Over the last week, at least 21 more Montanans died from a COVID-related illness. On Monday, there were 112 active hospitalizations, down from 126 the previous week.
Missoula, Gallatin, Lewis and Clark and Flathead counties added the most cases over the weekend with 80, 77, 42 and 40 respectively.
Of those, Lewis and Clark County has the highest positivity rate at 15.3%, meaning there are likely many COVID cases going undetected in the county.
Two more Yellowstone County residents died of COVID-related illness with the most recent death a man in his 70s who died in a Billings hospital on Dec. 23, 2021. He was not vaccinated.
The other death was found during a review of death certificates and identified a man in his 80s who died of COVID-related illness at his residence on Dec. 16, 2021. He was not vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions, according to a press release from RiverStone Health.
On Monday, Billings hospitals had 41 COVID inpatients, 38 of whom are not vaccinated. Of those, 17 required ICU-level care and 16 were on ventilators.
Statewide, 53% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated and 59% has received a first dose.
In the last two weeks, the United States has seen an 83% increase in COVID cases with Puerto Rico taking the lead with a 5,055% increase in cases. Hawaii, Florida and Washington D.C. follow with a 964% increase, an 818% increase and a 622% increase respectively.
Vaccination rates range between 63% and 72% in those states, and hospitalizations are lower than in states with fewer people vaccinated. Puerto Rico is averaging 125 COVID inpatients, Hawaii is averaging 79 daily inpatients and Washington D.C. is averaging 262.
Ohio, which has about 55% of the eligible population fully vaccinated, has seen a 238% increase in COVID cases and is averaging 5,082 COVID inpatients daily, according to data aggregated by The New York Times.
Of the cases reported in Montana from Oct. 23, 2021 to Dec. 17, 82% of COVID-related hospitalizations and 76% of COVID-related deaths occurred in unvaccinated residents. Breakthrough cases, meaning a fully vaccinated person contracted the virus, made up 18% of hospitalizations and 24% of deaths.