Montana COVID cases creep up during holidays

Of those, Lewis and Clark County has the highest positivity rate at 15.3%, meaning there are likely many COVID cases going undetected in the county.

Two more Yellowstone County residents died of COVID-related illness with the most recent death a man in his 70s who died in a Billings hospital on Dec. 23, 2021. He was not vaccinated.

The other death was found during a review of death certificates and identified a man in his 80s who died of COVID-related illness at his residence on Dec. 16, 2021. He was not vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions, according to a press release from RiverStone Health.

On Monday, Billings hospitals had 41 COVID inpatients, 38 of whom are not vaccinated. Of those, 17 required ICU-level care and 16 were on ventilators.

Statewide, 53% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated and 59% has received a first dose.

In the last two weeks, the United States has seen an 83% increase in COVID cases with Puerto Rico taking the lead with a 5,055% increase in cases. Hawaii, Florida and Washington D.C. follow with a 964% increase, an 818% increase and a 622% increase respectively.