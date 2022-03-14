Montana COVID cases, hospitalizations continue to decline

Over the last two weeks, Montana’s COVID-19 case load has dropped more than 80%. On Monday, active cases came to 655 with 583 cases added in the last seven days.

Yellowstone County COVID cases have dropped to 130, the lowest since July 2021. Residents in the county are now free to go maskless, according to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention tool.

Missoula and Cascade counties follow Yellowstone's case loads with 111 and 75 respectively.

Eleven counties have case loads high enough to warrant an indoor masking recommendation, including Stillwater, Park, Big Horn, Rosebud, Carter, Valley, McCone, Roosevelt, Richland, Dawson and Wibaux counties.

Despite overall declining case counts, more than 20,600 COVID tests have been processed in the last week.

Last week, 300 cases of influenza were reported, with 17 hospitalizations and one death.

Hospitalizations have dropped to 46 statewide, down from 87 last Monday. Of the state’s 220 intensive care unit beds, 109 are filled by non-COVID patients and 10 are filled by COVID-positive patients.

Over the last week, 2,856 more COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered. Of the eligible population, 55% are fully vaccinated.

The week ending March 4, at least 837 first doses were administered and 1,846 third doses were given.

In the last seven days, 15 more people have died due to COVID-19 related illness, bringing the state total to 3,223 since the pandemic began.

Four more Yellowstone County residents died due to COVID-19 related illness. Each had underlying medical conditions that put them at risk for severe illness and included a man in his 60s who was not vaccinated, a woman in her 90s who was not vaccinated, a man in his 80s who was fully vaccinated and a woman in her 70s whose vaccination status was unknown.

The week ending March 12, Billings hospitals averaged 19 COVID inpatients daily. On Monday, the hospitals were caring for 12 COVID inpatients, of which eight were not vaccinated, two who were fully vaccinated and two who were vaccinated and boosted.

Since vaccinations became widely available, 77% of COVID-related deaths were in unvaccinated people, according to state data.

During the week ending March 6, 435 Montanans under age 18 tested positive for COVID, a 6% increase from the previous week, according to the most recent state data. In total, there have been 42,664 children in the state diagnosed with COVID and 22 reported cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome.

A significant number of children are grieving the loss of a caregiver due to COVID related death, according to the medical journal, Pediatrics. More than 500 kids in Montana have lost a caregiver to COVID-19. In the research, Native American children were disproportionately impacted, accounting for at least 38% of children grieving a loss.

From April 2020 to June 2021, an estimated 140,000 children throughout the U.S. lost a primary caregiver, according to data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention that was aggregated in October 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.