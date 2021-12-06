Montana COVID deaths at record highs, flu season concerning for experts

COVID-19 related deaths continue to reach record levels as 130 more Montanans died in the last seven days. Montana has averaged 15 deaths per day over the last week with Nov. 30 bringing 33 deaths in a day.
Yellowstone County leads the state with 461 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Three more residents died over the weekend including a woman in her 70s who died Dec. 4, a woman in her 80s who died Dec. 5, and a man in his 60s who died Dec. 5. None were vaccinated.
Cascade and Flathead counties follow with 268 and 205 deaths respectively, according to the most recent state data.
Though the majority of deaths occur in those 70 to 90 years old, at least 10 people in their 20s have died from COVID-19 and at least 49 people have died who were in their 30s.
On Monday, Billings hospitals were caring for 55 COVID inpatients, 47 of whom were not vaccinated. There were 26 COVID patients in the intensive care unit and 19 were on ventilators.
At least 77% of deaths since April 1, 2021 have been in people who were not vaccinated.
Vaccinations effectively decrease the potential for hospitalization or death from a COVID infection.
From July 17 to the end of August, 2021, hospitalizations among unvaccinated patients increased about 428%, according to state data. Hospitalizations in the same period increased by 150% in vaccinated individuals.
“From July 11 to Sept. 4, 2021, COVID-19 cases were 4.4 times higher among persons not fully vaccinated than fully vaccinated persons. COVID-19-associated hospitalizations and deaths were also 5.1 and 3.3 times higher, respectively, among persons not fully vaccinated as compared with fully vaccinated persons in Montana,” according to a report from Public Health in the 406.
In the last week, at least 2,166 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 3,271 active cases. As of Monday morning, 198 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, down from 215 the previous week.
Despite decreasing case numbers, indicators on the Yellowstone County dashboard remain in the red, indicating operations are stressed. Hospital beds and equipment to treat COVID patients, staff for testing, active cases and daily new cases are still at concerning levels.
About 51% of eligible Montanans are fully vaccinated.
Last Friday the federal vaccination mandate requiring all health care workers to have at least one vaccination by Dec. 6 was suspended by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) so long as court ordered injunctions remain in effect.
Before its suspension, the impending deadline did boost vaccination among staff at some health facilities.
In the last few weeks, vaccination among staff at Immanuel Lutheran Communities, a long-term care facility in Kalispell, jumped from about 60% to 70%, according to CEO Jason Cronk.
Though some staff were waiting for the final date to make a decision regarding vaccination, Cronk is relieved more staff opted for the jab.
In the last week 32,070 more doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were administered in the state.
The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a health advisory regarding increased influenza activity during COVID-19 circulation. According to data released Dec. 2, 11 cases of influenza were reported in Montana, most detected in young adults. Flu vaccination coverage is low, but there is still time to benefit from the shot.
“In the past, influenza A virus-predominant seasons were associated with more hospitalizations and deaths in persons aged 65 years and older than other age groups than other influenza viruses,” according to the report.
The nearly nonexistent flu season last year means the timing and intensity of the 2021 to 2022 flu season will be unpredictable, but experts suspect an increase in cases.
“Because influenza activity was low last season, we are anticipating a lower level of community protection that we rely on year after year to reduce the risk of a severe influenza season. Thus, CDC is anticipating an increase of influenza illness this winter…Moreover, as (COVID-19) continues to circulate in the United States, illnesses associated with both viruses might stress health care systems. A growing body of scientific studies suggest that even when vaccination does not prevent infection it can reduce the severity of influenza illness, helping to avert serious outcomes including hospitalization and death,” according to the report.