Montana COVID deaths at record highs, flu season concerning for experts

COVID-19 related deaths continue to reach record levels as 130 more Montanans died in the last seven days. Montana has averaged 15 deaths per day over the last week with Nov. 30 bringing 33 deaths in a day.

Yellowstone County leads the state with 461 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Three more residents died over the weekend including a woman in her 70s who died Dec. 4, a woman in her 80s who died Dec. 5, and a man in his 60s who died Dec. 5. None were vaccinated.

Cascade and Flathead counties follow with 268 and 205 deaths respectively, according to the most recent state data.

Though the majority of deaths occur in those 70 to 90 years old, at least 10 people in their 20s have died from COVID-19 and at least 49 people have died who were in their 30s.

On Monday, Billings hospitals were caring for 55 COVID inpatients, 47 of whom were not vaccinated. There were 26 COVID patients in the intensive care unit and 19 were on ventilators.