Montana COVID deaths reach 3,000, booster shots needed as COVID cases surge say health officials

Montana has now lost 3,000 residents to the COVID-19 pandemic. On average, 2.4 people are dying daily from COVID-related illness in the state.
More people have died in Yellowstone County than any other county with 486 deaths. Cascade, Flathead and Missoula counties follow with 291, 228 and 199 respectively.
In the last seven days, 15,086 cases were added to the state dashboard. Total active cases reached 18,607.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control published data reflecting the effectiveness of booster doses on health outcomes in those who are infected with COVID.
In October to November 2021, when the delta variant was surging in Montana, unvaccinated individuals had 13.9 times more risk for infection and 53 times the risk of COVID-associated death compared to fully vaccinated and boosted individuals. Compared to fully vaccinated individuals without a booster, risk for infection and death was four times and 12.7 times higher.
COVID cases were lowest in fully vaccinated and boosted individuals compared to fully vaccinated without a booster.
Booster doses made the most significant improvement in people over age 65, according to the CDC.
Vaccination rates remain low in many counties in Montana with Garfield reporting only 24% of the eligible population as fully vaccinated. For those ages five to 11, only 3% are partially vaccinated. There are no fully vaccinated individuals in this age group. Powder River and McCone counties follow, with 28% and 27% fully vaccinated, respectively.
The third week of January brought more COVID cases in children than any other point in the pandemic, accounting for an 87% increase from the previous week. The most recent state data reports 19 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children following a COVID infection.
Vaccination for the entire eligible population has stagnated with 54% fully vaccinated.
The weekend brought an uptick in COVID inpatients for both St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic. At this time, both hospitals are caring for more Yellowstone County residents and fewer out-of-county residents. During the delta surge, both hospitals cared for large numbers of out-of-county and out-of-state patients.
Billings hospitals are caring for 87 COVID patients with 18 in the intensive care unit and eight on ventilators. There is a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals hospitalized, more so than during the delta surge that stretched from late summer to the fall.
Of those currently hospitalized, 34 are fully vaccinated and 53 are unvaccinated. The increase of vaccinated patients in hospitals indicates the need for a booster shot in order to stave off the omicron surge. Those who are vaccinated in the hospital are less likely to need ICU-level care, according to Nancy Iversen, director of patient safety and infection control at Billings Clinic.
“We’re seeing everything other states went through,” Iverson said.
Some co-infections of influenza and COVID have started appearing in the state, but so far have not resulted in hospitalization, according to Chief Medical Officer at St. Vincent Healthcare Dr. Chris Spoja.
The most dangerous co-infections so far have been in pediatric patients who are battling both COVID and respiratory syncytial virus. St. V's has cared for about 12 of these patients and had to send about half to larger hospitals in Denver or Salt Lake City, Spoja said.
Despite the continued risks, “people are pushing back against masking and vaccinating,” Spoja said. “But we’re not through this yet.”
So far, the pandemic is following a typical progression for viruses where variants become more contagious but less severe.
“We’re another step closer to endemic,” Spoja said, but added that right now mitigation measures are still needed to protect the immunocompromised, those who cannot be vaccinated, and the elderly.