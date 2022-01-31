Montana COVID deaths reach 3,000, booster shots needed as COVID cases surge say health officials

The third week of January brought more COVID cases in children than any other point in the pandemic, accounting for an 87% increase from the previous week. The most recent state data reports 19 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children following a COVID infection.

Vaccination for the entire eligible population has stagnated with 54% fully vaccinated.

The weekend brought an uptick in COVID inpatients for both St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic. At this time, both hospitals are caring for more Yellowstone County residents and fewer out-of-county residents. During the delta surge, both hospitals cared for large numbers of out-of-county and out-of-state patients.

Billings hospitals are caring for 87 COVID patients with 18 in the intensive care unit and eight on ventilators. There is a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals hospitalized, more so than during the delta surge that stretched from late summer to the fall.