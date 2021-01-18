Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame postpones induction ceremony until August

The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame & Western Heritage Center in Great Falls has postponed its 2020 Inductee Recognition Ceremony & Western Heritage Gathering, normally held in early February each year, to Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

“Due to local restrictions and an abundance of caution related to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are pushing back our annual celebration,” said MCHF & WHC Executive Director, Christy Stensland. “Although these have been challenging times for all Montanans, we look forward to the future and the honor of gathering with you in August.”

The planned Inductee Recognition Ceremony Brunch at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls will celebrate the notable accomplishments and lasting legacies of the inductees to the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

The MCHF & WHC annual membership meeting will be held virtually during March 2021. Date and time to be determined.

The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame Gallery at the Charles M. Russell Museum in Great Falls is projected to open in February. More information will be released when available.

For further information, contact the MCHF & WHC at 406-653-3800 or email Christy@montanacowboyfame.org.

