Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame to celebrate inductees August 14 in Great Falls

The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame & Western Heritage Center will celebrate the 13th class of inductees into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 14 at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls.

The inductees were chosen from a field of candidates nominated by the general public. Inductees are honored for their notable contributions to the history and culture of Montana.

Nomination criteria established by the board for the Class of 2020 inductions allowed the election of one living inductee and one legacy inductee from each of the 12 districts.

The 2020 inductees into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame are: