Montana delegation reportedly safe as Trump mob storms U.S. Capitol

As Trump supporters launched a seditious occupation of Congress on Wednesday, Montana's congressional delegation fled to safety.
Staff for U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester confirmed the lawmakers were safe, following a Trump-supporting mob breaching of the U.S. Senate and House.
Thank you for your concerns. My staff and I are safe and secure. The violent actions we are seeing today at our nation’s Capitol are an affront to our democracy and have no place in America.— Senator Jon Tester (@SenatorTester) January 6, 2021
Rep. Matt Rosendale's staff did not respond to texts, emails or phone calls, but Rosendale's Twitter account did post that he was safe.
Rosendale had earlier tweeted about the "tyranny" of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, but his account had been inactive two hours into the meltdown. When he confirmed his safety on Twitter, Rosendale also thanked the police for keeping him safe. He said he didn’t condone violence.
I am safe and so is my staff. I condemn political violence of any kind. There is a peaceful process to resolve this which is what we were attempting to do.— Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) January 6, 2021
Thank you to the Capitol Police for keeping us safe.
Trump's supporters effectively disrupted the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win over Trump in the 2020 election.
Trump is relying heavily on disproven election conspiracy theories while attempting to overturn his election loss to Biden.
The message of the protesters, that 2020 election fraud was real, is very much in line with statements made by Rosendale and Daines in the days leading up to the certification of the 2020 presidential election. The mob alleged voter fraud and waived "stop the steal" placards.
Both Rosendale and Daines had said there were credible voter fraud allegations before Wednesday, though neither identified a single instance despite being asked to. Both planned to oppose the election results of states Trump lost. As the proceedings began in the Senate, Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, implored senators to certify an election that wasn't close and not foment division over bogus conspiracy theories. Not doing so, McConnell said, would send Democracy into a death spiral.
Daines was expected to speak in the opposition to certifying the electoral votes of some states. Reading through state's results alphabetically, the Senate only got as far as Arizona before the chaos outside spilled into the building.
On Twitter, as the Trump mob smashed windows to enter the building, Daines said "I condemn any kind of violence and intimidation. This is unacceptable."
I condemn any kind of violence and intimidation. This is unacceptable.— Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) January 6, 2021
An hour before the certification process began, Tester told the Billings Chamber of Commerce that challenges to the election promised by a minority of Republicans were unconstitutional and dangerous.
"As far as political games, I can tell you that this is one of the worst days I have spent in Washington D.C. in the last 14 years," Tester said via video conference. "Why? Because what's going on right now goes directly against our Constitution. The votes have been counted. They've been tallied. They've been confirmed by the state. They've all been done in a nonpartisan, bipartisan way. And what is going on right now is dangerous to our democracy, is dangerous to our nation, and I think it will hurt this nation, including Montana for years to come."
Several observers warned leading up to Wednesdays' chaos that Republicans giving credibility to disproven claims of voter fraud knew better, but were dangerously pandering to Trump voters game.
"They know this is bullshit. They all know this, whether it's Rosendale, whether it's Cruz, whether it's Hawley. They all know it's bullshit," said Reed Galen of the Lincoln Project, a Republican group that opposed Trump's reelection. "Why do they do this? Because they understand there are two wings of the Republican Party. There's the ever-shrinking and rapidly shrinking establishment part of the party, of which I was a proud member for many years, going back to when I was a kid. And, there's the authoritarian Trumpy wing.
"They have decided in their own ways, through their actions, that the authoritarian Trumpy wing is ascendant and likely to be dominant for the foreseeable future. Therefore, they're going to choose this easy path to the dark side, which is to go through all this rigamarole."