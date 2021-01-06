Montana delegation reportedly safe as Trump mob storms U.S. Capitol

Both Rosendale and Daines had said there were credible voter fraud allegations before Wednesday, though neither identified a single instance despite being asked to. Both planned to oppose the election results of states Trump lost. As the proceedings began in the Senate, Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, implored senators to certify an election that wasn't close and not foment division over bogus conspiracy theories. Not doing so, McConnell said, would send Democracy into a death spiral.

Daines was expected to speak in the opposition to certifying the electoral votes of some states. Reading through state's results alphabetically, the Senate only got as far as Arizona before the chaos outside spilled into the building.

On Twitter, as the Trump mob smashed windows to enter the building, Daines said "I condemn any kind of violence and intimidation. This is unacceptable."

An hour before the certification process began, Tester told the Billings Chamber of Commerce that challenges to the election promised by a minority of Republicans were unconstitutional and dangerous.