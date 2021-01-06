Montana delegation runs for cover as Trump mob storms U.S. Capitol, one person killed

An hour before the certification process began, Tester told the Billings Chamber of Commerce that challenges to the election promised by a minority of Republicans were unconstitutional and dangerous.

"As far as political games, I can tell you that this is one of the worst days I have spent in Washington D.C. in the last 14 years," Tester said via video conference. "Why? Because what's going on right now goes directly against our Constitution. The votes have been counted. They've been tallied. They've been confirmed by the state. They've all been done in a nonpartisan, bipartisan way. And what is going on right now is dangerous to our democracy, is dangerous to our nation, and I think it will hurt this nation, including Montana for years to come."

After the riot began, Tester issued a statement condemning the attack: "The election is over and the time for baseless objections that do nothing but undermine our Constitution is over, too. Now is the time for both sides to come together to solve the pressing problems facing our nation, not rip it apart."

Several observers warned leading up to Wednesday's chaos that Republicans giving credibility to disproven claims of voter fraud knew better, but were dangerously pandering to Trump voters.