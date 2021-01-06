Montana delegation stays safe during mob assault, condemn violation

"They know this is bullshit. They all know this, whether it's Rosendale, whether it's (Ted) Cruz, whether it's (Josh) Hawley. They all know it's bullshit," said Reed Galen of the Lincoln Project, a Republican group that opposed Trump's reelection. "Why do they do this? Because they understand there are two wings of the Republican Party. There's the ever-shrinking and rapidly-shrinking establishment part of the party, of which I was a proud member for many years, going back to when I was a kid. And, there's the authoritarian Trumpy wing.

"They have decided in their own ways, through their actions, that the authoritarian Trumpy wing is ascendant and likely to be dominant for the foreseeable future. Therefore, they're going to choose this easy path to the dark side, which is to go through all this rigmarole."

Trump's attempt to flip the election has received strong support from Montana's top ticket Republicans who for weeks fomented doubts about the legitimacy of the vote.