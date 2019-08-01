The Montana Department of Transportation would like to notify the public and seek comments on a proposal to reconstruct about 0.4 miles of old Highway 10, approximately 3 miles northeast of Park City in Yellowstone County. The project begins near Snowline Vista Way intersection, at reference post 2.9, and extends northeast for 0.4 miles, ending near Open Sky Bend intersection at reference post 3.3.
Proposed work includes curve reconstruction, shoulder widening, pavement marking, and signing. According to a press release from MDT, the purpose of the project is to improve roadway safety.
Construction is tentatively planned for 2022, depending on completion of design and availability of funds. New right-of-way and relocation of utilities may be required.
Members of the public may submit written comments to the Montana Department of Transportation’s Billings office at PO Box 20437, Billings, MT 59104-0437, or online at mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml (note comments are for project UPN 9115000).