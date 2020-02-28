Montana dips in suicide rank nationwide but rate still trends up

Montana is no longer leading the nation in suicides, but suicide rates in the state have continued an upward trend, according to a new report.
The American Association of Suicidology released a report on suicide rates in 2018 in that seems to show an encouraging message: Montana’s suicide rate is no longer highest in the nation.
But, the data shows that although Montana’s ranking went down nationwide, 29.6 per 100,000 residents in 2017 to 24.9 in 2018, the suicide rate has slowly continued to climb over the past decade.
“That follows the national trend,” Karl Rosston said. “The national rate goes up usually about 1.5% every year. This year was 1.4%.”
Rosston is the suicide prevention coordinator with Montana’s Department of Public Health and Human Safety.
New Mexico, Wyoming and Alaska ranked as the first, second and third respectively for the highest rates in 2018, according to the AAS study.
It should be noted that the AAS study ranked Montana fourth nationwide behind Alaska, however the CDC ranked Montana third in 2018 above Alaska. The CDC showed Montana at a rate of 24.9 and Alaska 24.6.
In the AAS study, Montana's lower ranking was just a difference in how the data was tabulated, Rosston noted. The AAS uses CDC data.
Montana's high rate can be attributed to several factors, according to Rosston. Montana has high populations of the most at-risk demographics for suicide, including veterans, Native Americans and middle-aged white men.
Montana ranked as the second leading state in suicides by firearm, trailing behind Wyoming. Firearms were used in more than half of all deaths by suicide in Montana.
The stigma behind seeking mental health care is still a barrier to preventing suicide, Rosston said. A "cowboy up" attitude among the most at-risk demographics and low access to mental health care consistently ranks Montana well above the national average for suicides, Rosston said.
You have free articles remaining.
“Montana has been in the top five for the last 40 years,” Rosston said.
The national rate for suicide in 2018 was 14.8 suicides per 100,000 residents. Although the state trend has continued climbing, Rosston sees positive change in a number of programs, including the PAX Good Behavior Game expansion in schools and integrative behavioral health care for nurses and doctors in rural areas.
Montana also saw an uptick in how often people are using the Montana Suicide Prevention Lifeline and other crisis resources, he said. Montana had the second highest increase in volume of calls to the lifeline, second only to Alaska from 2018 to 2019, Rosston said.
From 2018 to 2019 there was a 43% jump in use of the lifeline. In 2018 the lifeline saw just over 5,400 calls, according to an annual report. More than 80% of the calls made to the lifeline stayed in-state rather than getting looped to the national lifeline.
“We have a greater impact for people in Montana if they are worked with in state,” Rosston said.
The text line also saw an increase in use primarily from young adults under the age of 24. Suicide rates are also highest between people aged 25 to 44.
"We're definitely seeing it effect younger and younger people," he said.
An increase in lifeline use has been credited to a statewide advertising campaign with the Montana Broadcasters Association. That partnership was launched in 2017 with ads that target several different at-risk demographics.
Rosston said Montana dipping from first place in 2018 is positive, but DPHHS and other data collectors won't be sure if there's a downward trend for several years.
Matt Kuntz, the Montana director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said advocates would like to see Montana rank below the top five average for 5 years before its known whether Montana is truly trending down.
Kuntz feels that awareness of suicide prevention in Montana has been increasing, as well as programs across the state to address the issue. However, those programs will likely take years before the effect is seen, he said.
"For a state that’s been struggling for so long, its nice to have that movement downward. Hopefully its’ the beginning of something more positive," he said.
Resources for those considering suicide
The following can be resources for someone considering suicide to get help.