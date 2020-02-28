Montana dips in suicide rank nationwide but rate still trends up

From 2018 to 2019 there was a 43% jump in use of the lifeline. In 2018 the lifeline saw just over 5,400 calls, according to an annual report. More than 80% of the calls made to the lifeline stayed in-state rather than getting looped to the national lifeline.

“We have a greater impact for people in Montana if they are worked with in state,” Rosston said.

The text line also saw an increase in use primarily from young adults under the age of 24. Suicide rates are also highest between people aged 25 to 44.

"We're definitely seeing it effect younger and younger people," he said.

An increase in lifeline use has been credited to a statewide advertising campaign with the Montana Broadcasters Association. That partnership was launched in 2017 with ads that target several different at-risk demographics.

Rosston said Montana dipping from first place in 2018 is positive, but DPHHS and other data collectors won't be sure if there's a downward trend for several years.