Montana DOJ hires new missing persons specialist

For Frost, those community meetings are something he’s looking forward to.

“I look at the position as an education and communication perspective. I enjoy going out and reaching out to community members and just talking,” Frost told The Billings Gazette on Wednesday.

He said he’s hoping to increase education and communication through his position, like dispelling myths and misconceptions about how to report a missing person.

The specialist works closely with law enforcement and families on missing persons cases.

“It’s liaison between family and loved ones and law enforcement, I can always reach out and act as a go-between,” Frost said.

Many people are hesitant to report missing loved ones to law enforcement, or may have misunderstandings how long a person can be gone before being reported missing. Unlike some TV shows or movies, there is no 24-, 48-, or 72-hour waiting period to report a person missing, he said.

“Ultimately I want to accomplish the fact that folks aren’t hesitant to report folks missing,” Frost said.

Last year, the DOJ saw more than 2,000 people reported missing, he said.