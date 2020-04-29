Montana DOJ hires new missing persons specialist

The Montana Department of Justice has hired Brian Frost as the state's new missing persons specialist, after the position was vacated in March.
Frost has experience working with the missing persons database in Montana.
The position was created in 2019 through House Bill 21, also called Hanna’s Act. Last year, lawmakers passed a series of bills meant to address the crisis of missing people — specifically Indigenous people — in Montana.
Native Americans make up about 6% of Montana's population, but consistently account for more than 27% of all statewide missing person's cases, according to data from the Montana Department of Justice.
That number is likely higher, as Indigenous missing persons go unreported or are misreported. Native Americans are nearly four times more likely to be victims of homicide than the state's general population.
In March, the position was vacated when Misty LaPlant resigned for personal reasons. LaPlant, a member of the Blackfeet tribe, was hired in September for the position.
Frost has worked closely with LaPlant, and has a background in working on missing persons cases.
Last year, Frost taught at DOJ’s Missing Persons Training Summits, presented at a Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force meeting, attended missing persons community meetings, and testified on related issues during the 2019 Montana Legislature, the press release states.
For Frost, those community meetings are something he’s looking forward to.
“I look at the position as an education and communication perspective. I enjoy going out and reaching out to community members and just talking,” Frost told The Billings Gazette on Wednesday.
He said he’s hoping to increase education and communication through his position, like dispelling myths and misconceptions about how to report a missing person.
The specialist works closely with law enforcement and families on missing persons cases.
“It’s liaison between family and loved ones and law enforcement, I can always reach out and act as a go-between,” Frost said.
Many people are hesitant to report missing loved ones to law enforcement, or may have misunderstandings how long a person can be gone before being reported missing. Unlike some TV shows or movies, there is no 24-, 48-, or 72-hour waiting period to report a person missing, he said.
“Ultimately I want to accomplish the fact that folks aren’t hesitant to report folks missing,” Frost said.
Last year, the DOJ saw more than 2,000 people reported missing, he said.
The missing person specialist is also a member on the Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force, which was created in 2019 through Senate Bill 312, the Looping in Native Communities Act, or LINC.
The bill also provided $25,000 in grants, which was awarded to the Blackfeet College to create a database of missing Native Americans.
The task force is working to identify barriers to local, state, federal and tribal agencies working together on missing persons cases, and hear feedback from tribal communities before issuing a report to the legislature.
The task force includes members from each tribal community in Montana. Three members of the task force, the missing persons specialist, the LINC grant coordinator and the Assistant Attorney General, are non-Native.
Frost has worked with the DOJ for 10 years, starting with the Highway Patrol’s Communication’s center.
Most recently, Frost worked as the training officer for Montana’s Criminal Justice Information Network (CJIN) in DOJ’S Division of Criminal Investigation, has worked with the Montana’s Missing Clearinghouse — the missing persons database, and the FBI’s Missing Person File, the press release states.
He has completed the FBI’s Child Abduction Response Team training as well as cultural competency training, and is certified in using CodeRED, an app to launch Amber alerts or Missing endangered person advisories.
