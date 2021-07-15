Montana domestic violence group misspent $333,318, feds say

Federal investigators have issued a scathing audit of a Montana nonprofit organized to end violence against Native American women and children.
Montana Native Women’s Coalition mismanaged $333,318 in federal grant money over three years, according to the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Justice Department.
The audit follows criminal convictions of two former coalition executives, two board members and an employee on charges ranging from theft to wire fraud.
At issue is how the coalition spent money from three federal grants totaling $931,599 from the DOJ Office on Violence Against Women. Investigators found that more than a third of the money was misspent. In many cases, the paper trail for explaining where the money went was nonexistent.
There were several instances of mismanagement where the members of the coalition’s board of directors were supposed to be approved representatives of tribal governments, but weren’t. Deadlines for using grant money were ignored. Money was also repeatedly being spent on consulting fees that weren’t supported by invoices or contracts.
Contacted for this article, the Montana Native Women’s Coalition said no one was available to discuss the audit, though it planned to issue a press release Friday.
The coalition has an important purpose, to improve Native American Community response to violence and sexual assault. Working with domestic violence offices on reservations in Montana is a big part of that work.
That work with tribal domestic violence offices does take place.
Victoria Augare, with the Blackfeet Domestic Violence Program, said the coalition is working with tribal offices to reconcile the difference between tribal and state laws concerning domestic violence. Earlier this spring, the coalition offered to pay for travel to work with the Montana Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force.
Fellini Adams of the Red Bird Woman Center of the Fort Peck Assiniboine & Sioux Tribes said the coalition, in recent years, helped pay for a community walk to raise awareness of missing and murdered indigenous women. It also offered to cover travel costs related to domestic violence matters.
Responding to investigators, Jean Bearcrane, the coalition’s current executive director, said Montana Native Women’s Coalition hoped to repay the grant money using court-ordered restitution from two earlier executive directors.
“MNWC is in the process of discerning which of these are to be covered by the restitution conditions connected to the conviction of two of the previous executive directors and others,” Bearcrane said in a 30-point written reply to investigators. It was a phrase used repeatedly to the explain how the coalition planned to return the misused grant money.
Criminal charges against coalition officials date back five years. Former Executive Director Toni Louise Plummer-Alvernaz was sentenced to a year in prison July 14, 2017, for embezzling $246,024 in grant money. Plummer-Alvernaz, according to prosecutors, used as a personal slush fund money intended to prevent domestic violence and sexual assault in Indian Country.
More recently, former coalition director Sherl Lynn Lawrence and board chairwoman Meredith McConnell were sentenced to probation for stealing grant funds. Those sentences were handed down June 29.
A fourth coalition official, former treasurer Barbara Mary Daychief was sentenced June 17 to two years probation for theft of federal funds.
Lawrence had claimed $1,826 in mileage expenses for a Las Vegas event she flew to. She also spent money in Vegas she wasn’t supposed to. Daychief received travel money advances for trips she didn’t take.