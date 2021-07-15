Montana domestic violence group misspent $333,318, feds say

Federal investigators have issued a scathing audit of a Montana nonprofit organized to end violence against Native American women and children.

Montana Native Women’s Coalition mismanaged $333,318 in federal grant money over three years, according to the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Justice Department.

The audit follows criminal convictions of two former coalition executives, two board members and an employee on charges ranging from theft to wire fraud.

At issue is how the coalition spent money from three federal grants totaling $931,599 from the DOJ Office on Violence Against Women. Investigators found that more than a third of the money was misspent. In many cases, the paper trail for explaining where the money went was nonexistent.

There were several instances of mismanagement where the members of the coalition’s board of directors were supposed to be approved representatives of tribal governments, but weren’t. Deadlines for using grant money were ignored. Money was also repeatedly being spent on consulting fees that weren’t supported by invoices or contracts.

Contacted for this article, the Montana Native Women’s Coalition said no one was available to discuss the audit, though it planned to issue a press release Friday.