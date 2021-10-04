Montana economists push to make child tax credits permanent

One place where the current tax credit can make a broad impact is getting parents with children, particularly women, back into the workforce, said Urban. Faced with a childcare shortage and the risk of having to stay home with a young, unvaccinated child sick with COVID-19, many qualified workers are opting to stay home. Only about 61.9% of the potential workforce is currently working or searching for any kind of work, Urban said. The participation rate is as low as it’s been since the 1970s when participation was first tracked.

“It's really hard to commit to a full-time job or even a part-time job, if you know that there might be disruptions in childcare,” Urban said. “So, for example if your child’s school closes due to a COVID outbreak, you're going to have to go and pick up your kid and take care of your kid. And if you have to be at work, especially if you have a service sector job and you have to be in person at work, your employer might not be able to really deal with those disruptions, so I think it's hard to commit to a job.”

There is a national childcare shortage, Urban said. Childcare is a low-wage job that’s challenging, and more than 120,000 childcare workers have left the industry, making it harder for parents looking for childcare solutions. The price of childcare, as much as $1,000 a month, is out of reach for many Montana families.