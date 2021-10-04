Montana economists push to make child tax credits permanent

With new data showing the benefits of federal child tax credits, Montana economists are asking the state’s congressional delegation to make the benefit permanent.
Since July, more than 100,000 Montana families with children 17 and younger have received monthly payments of $300 for each child younger than 6 and $250 for each child aged 6 to 17. Nationally, the tax credits are expected to reduce child poverty by half.
Time is running out on the tax credits, which were part of the American Rescue Plan passed in March. The monthly payments will stop in December. There’s a lump sum payment available for the first 6 months of the 2021 tax year, but then the credit expires. Initial Montana delegation support for the child tax credit was limited to U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat. Republicans Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale voted against ARPA.
“There is a growing consensus among economists that investments in children, particularly young children, have really long-term returns. And there are two areas where there's now been a lot of research that's shown that to be true and out in a wide variety of contexts,” said Economist Christina Stoddard of Montana State University. “Kids whose families have more support when they're young…. we see those kids earn significantly more as adults. And so they're better off, and, and their family's future is better off so it's this kind of multi-generational benefit…. Children whose parents are receiving these kinds of programs benefit. Those babies are born healthier, the children in those families have fewer health conditions.”
The Census Bureau now has data showing how the tax credits are being spent, said Jackie Semmens, Montana Budget and Policy Center, a non-profit advocate of expanding the social safety net. For Montana families the money is being spent on child basics, like food and childcare.
“We know that people are spending their money on food and childcare, as well as managing bills and saving for the future,” Semmens said. “Just over half of families in Montana spent their credit on food. But for families living on low incomes for those making less than $35,000 a year, 70% are spending it on food. So, the families who need it are using it.”
Semmens, Stoddard and fellow MSU Economist Carly Urban spoke Friday in a livestreamed conference organized by the Montana Budget and Policy Center.
There have been other child tax credits, but none have reached as many families as the credit created this year. That’s because the current tax credit is available to families who didn’t earn enough to pay income taxes in 2020, unlike the previous child tax credits that weren’t available to non-tax filers.
Earlier, the Montana Department of Revenue estimated that 110,000 Montana tax filers would qualify for the credit, based on the number of individuals and couples who claimed a “child and other dependent” tax credit on their federal tax returns for tax year 2018. There was no data available for Montana parents who hadn’t filed income taxes during that period.
One place where the current tax credit can make a broad impact is getting parents with children, particularly women, back into the workforce, said Urban. Faced with a childcare shortage and the risk of having to stay home with a young, unvaccinated child sick with COVID-19, many qualified workers are opting to stay home. Only about 61.9% of the potential workforce is currently working or searching for any kind of work, Urban said. The participation rate is as low as it’s been since the 1970s when participation was first tracked.
“It's really hard to commit to a full-time job or even a part-time job, if you know that there might be disruptions in childcare,” Urban said. “So, for example if your child’s school closes due to a COVID outbreak, you're going to have to go and pick up your kid and take care of your kid. And if you have to be at work, especially if you have a service sector job and you have to be in person at work, your employer might not be able to really deal with those disruptions, so I think it's hard to commit to a job.”
There is a national childcare shortage, Urban said. Childcare is a low-wage job that’s challenging, and more than 120,000 childcare workers have left the industry, making it harder for parents looking for childcare solutions. The price of childcare, as much as $1,000 a month, is out of reach for many Montana families.
“Even before the pandemic, childcare was a huge challenge in Montana,” Urban said. “There’s actually a report from 2019, the pre-COVID world, and at that time, licensed child care capacity in Montana was meeting less than half of demand, and over half of Montana businesses, about 57%, reported a shortage of affordable childcare options. That makes it really challenging, particularly for parents to get back to work.”
The push to make the current child tax credit permanent has gained momentum as Democrats debate a large social safety net bill that’s stalled over disagreements about spending.
In Missoula, supporters of extending the tax credit gathered outside Tester’s office to pressure the senator to support the extension.
In July, Tester told Lee Montana Newspapers that the tax credit has the ability to put food on the table for children and give parents the flexibility to spend time raising their children instead of working a second job or an overtime shift.