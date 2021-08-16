Montana enters critical levels, ICU hospitalizations highest since December

As of Aug. 11, at least 243 cases of the Delta variant have been recorded in Montana with 13.5% of cases resulting in hospitalizations, up from 161 reported last week. The gamma variant was detected in 38 samples with 20.7% of cases resulting in hospitalization.

Yellowstone County with a 9.22% positivity rate saw a 9% increase in testing the week of Aug. 12, according to the CDC’s COVID data tracker. During the first 16 days in August, the county averaged 48 hospitalizations per day, 15 of the patients are in the ICU and an average 9.5 of those are ventilated, according to RiverStone Health VP of Communications Barbara Schneeman.

In comparison, January 2021 saw an average of 52 people per day hospitalized with COVID, 14 patients were in the ICU and an average of 9.7 were intubated.

Out of the 36 COVID inpatients at Billings Clinic, 30 are unvaccinated. More than 40% of the hospitalized are under age 60.

Of the 58 patients hospitalized in Yellowstone County on Monday, 84% were not vaccinated.