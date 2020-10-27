Montana exceeds 10,000 active COVID-19 cases

Montana added another 855 COVID-19 cases Tuesday bringing the total active cases to an all-time high of 10,060.
In total, 29,346 Montanans have been sickened since the beginning of the pandemic. More than half of those cases occurred since the first of October when the state had tallied 13,500 cases.
Since Oct. 1, the state has averaged about 580 new cases per day.
The state also reported two more deaths associated with the virus, according to the state's mapping and information website. In total, 305 Montanans have died from the virus.
To date, 40% of all COVID-19 deaths in the state have happened in October.
Yellowstone County reported one death Tuesday, bringing the total in the county to 86. The county as 1,990 active cases as of Tuesday.
A man, described to be in his 80s, died in a county hospital on Saturday, RiverStone Health said in a press release.
The state also reported the 10th death in Missoula County. The Missoula City-County Health Department reported the death locally on Friday and described the person as "an older adult," but did not share additional details.
The state's case mapping and information website is based on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Active hospitalizations in the state were at 350 Tuesday. A total of 1,245 people have been hospitalized in Montana due to COVID-19.
At the start of October there had been 727 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, meaning an additional 518 people have been hospitalized through the first 27 days of the month.
As of Tuesday, 18,981 were considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for releasing someone with COVID-19 from isolation.
Montana currently ranks fourth in the country for new cases per capita over the last week behind North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin at a rate of 68 per 100,000, according to the CDC.
Another 4,997 tests were completed on Monday bringing the total number to 481,322.
Counties reported the following number of new cases Tuesday:
- Yellowstone County added 79 cases (1,990 active)
- Cascade County added 88 cases (939 active)
- Missoula County added 61 cases (749 active)
- Gallatin County added 63 cases (692 active)
- Glacier County added 72 cases (680 active)
- Lewis and Clark County added 80 cases (676 active)
- Flathead County added 107 cases (625 active)
- Hill County added 42 cases (398 active)
- Roosevelt County added 28 cases (369 active)
- Lake County added 13 cases (267 active)
- Ravalli County added 27 cases (261 active)
- Big Horn County added 20 cases (258 active)
- Silver Bow County added 13 cases (202 active)
- Blaine County added seven cases (170 active)
- Deer Lodge County added six cases (168 active)
- Toole County added one case (112 active)
- Custer County added 19 cases (107 active)
- Dawson County added nine cases (104 active)
- Fergus County added three cases (94 active)
- Valley County added ten cases (92 active)
- Stillwater County added seven cases (80 active)
- Park County added one case (79 active)
- Lincoln County added three cases (78 active)
- Richland County added 17 cases (66 active)
- Rosebud County added three cases (61 active)
- Broadwater County added six cases (54 active)
- Musselshell County added one case (54 active)
- Chouteau County added three cases (54 active)
- Jefferson County added nine cases (50 active)
- Fallon County added three cases (44 active)
- Carter County added three cases (44 active)
- Beaverhead County added six cases (34 active)
- Carbon County added three cases (34 active)
- Wheatland County added two cases (34 active)
- Madison County added five cases (27 active)
- Pondera County added 14 cases (21 active)
- Sweet Grass County added seven cases (20 active)
- Phillips County added one case (20 active)
- Sheridan County added one case (19 active)
- Meagher County added seven cases (15 active)
- Golden Valley County added one case (11 active)
- Sanders County added one case (10 active)
- Liberty County added three cases (three active)
Numbers reported on the state website sometimes vary from what is being reported locally. Check with your county health department for the most current case numbers.
