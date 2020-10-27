Montana exceeds 10,000 active COVID-19 cases

Montana added another 855 COVID-19 cases Tuesday bringing the total active cases to an all-time high of 10,060.

In total, 29,346 Montanans have been sickened since the beginning of the pandemic. More than half of those cases occurred since the first of October when the state had tallied 13,500 cases.

Since Oct. 1, the state has averaged about 580 new cases per day.

The state also reported two more deaths associated with the virus, according to the state's mapping and information website. In total, 305 Montanans have died from the virus.

To date, 40% of all COVID-19 deaths in the state have happened in October.

Yellowstone County reported one death Tuesday, bringing the total in the county to 86. The county as 1,990 active cases as of Tuesday.

A man, described to be in his 80s, died in a county hospital on Saturday, RiverStone Health said in a press release.

The state also reported the 10th death in Missoula County. The Missoula City-County Health Department reported the death locally on Friday and described the person as "an older adult," but did not share additional details.

