Montana facilities prepare for vaccine mandates, hospitalizations remain high

Last week, the federal government released vaccination requirements for Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees and for workers in health care facilities and home health care providers who receive funding through the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Over the weekend, a federal appeals court halted the vaccination mandate for companies with more than 100 employees, which is regulated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

As of Monday, there were no challenges to the CMS rule issued Thursday that requires all staff who get funding from the government health program to be at least partially vaccinated by Dec. 5, 2021.

The requirements will apply to about 76,000 providers and cover over 17 million health care workers across the country.

Facilities in Montana are starting to draft their policies that will ensure workers are fully vaccinated before providing care to patients by Jan. 4, 2022.

Non-compliance could result in funding being pulled from the facility.

Long-term care facilities in the state see the federal mandate as progress, as the last two months have forced units to restrict visitors and bar new residents due to positive COVID cases among staff.