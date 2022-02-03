Montana farm and ranch groups hail federal antitrust actions

For farmers and ranchers who have locked horns with meatpackers over antitrust issues, Thursday couldn’t have gone any better.

Global beef giant JBS agreed to a $52.5 million settlement in a U.S. price-fixing lawsuit brought by grocery stores and food suppliers against four companies who process more than 80% of America’s beef. The arguments were very much like the ones made by ranchers in a separate case against the same defendants.

Then, the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Department of Agriculture announced they would be accepting anonymous reports of unfair and anticompetitive practices in the livestock and poultry sectors.

Momentum, said rancher Walt Schweitzer, seems to favor ranchers, many of whom have stories of unfair practices that have gone untold out of fear of retaliation.

The Biden administration announced in mid-2021 that it would investigate antitrust issues in the meatpacking industry. It then announced at the start of 2022 that it would spend $1 billion developing independent meat processors to compete with the big four: JBS, Cargill, National Beef and Tyson Foods. Part of that 2022 investment includes reviving made-in-the-U.S. labeling for meat, a populist move in an industry dominated by global players.

“Everyone is looking at them closer now and they also see that they’ve got an administration that really is going to hold them accountable,” Schweitzer said of the meatpackers. “They might be a cartel, but they’re good business people, too.”

Livestock sales were worth about $1.5 billion to the Montana economy in 2020, but that number was $100 million lower the following year as supply problems hit ranchers and consumers squarely in their wallets.

Schweitzer is president of Montana Farmers Union, whose national group is a plaintiff in the ranchers’ lawsuit against the meatpackers. Also playing a role in that lawsuit is the Billings-based Ranchers-Cattlemen Action Legal Fund United Stockgrowers of America, better known as R-CALF USA.

“We filed this case after it was clear that the regulators didn’t want to take action,” said Bill Bullard, R-CALF executive director. “We filed a private action because we were unsuccessful at persuading any branch of government to enforce the antitrust laws and the Packers and Stockyards Act.”

The fall of 2019 marks the beginning of a slide in the prices paid to ranchers for cattle. That August, there was a fire at large Tyson meatpacking plant in Kansas, which packers said crimped U.S. beef production and also killed more than 5,000 animals. That crimp in production was faulted for meatpackers buying fewer cattle. Ranchers faced a bottleneck and the supply glut lead to lower prices. At the same time, the reduced supply of wholesale cuts available to grocers and restaurants led to a sharp increase in what meatpackers were charging for wholesale cuts. The retail price customers paid for everything from pot roast to steaks also increased, and the problem only got worse when the COVID-19 pandemic further harmed supply.

The USDA launched an investigation into price fixing the following year, but early conclusions suggested the Kansas packing plant fire was a legitimate cause, which wasn’t what ranchers wanted to hear.

Bullard and Schweitzer say the supply issues were more a matter of market manipulation by the meatpackers reducing the number of cattle slaughtered. It’s the same argument made by grocers in the case JBS has offered to settle. The men said the settlement lends support to market manipulation, not the fire, simultaneously causing the price slump for ranchers while inflating retail prices.

It’s important to note that JBS is admitting no wrong as a term of the settlement. Also, the North American Meat Institute, representing the packers, insists “the beef and cattle industry is a complex marvel of American ingenuity with innovations that have allowed the U.S. beef industry to produce more meat with fewer cattle, while improving sustainability, food safety, affordability, worker safety and beef quality, and “to suggest only packers have a role in determining prices is misleading.”

The assertions were made in response to a New York Times podcast, “The Daily” which focused on ranchers’ stories of price manipulation, including Steve Charter, who runs cattle on a ranch north of Billings.

There would be more ranchers discussing anticompetitive market practices if they could do so anonymously, without fear of retaliation, Schweitzer said, which would make it difficult to sell cattle. It’s his hope that those reports will come out now that USDA and the Department of Justice have agreed to anonymity and provided a website where producers and log on and report.

“If it is anonymous, and can remain that way, I bet they pick up a lot of information and leads to chase down,” Schweitzer said.

