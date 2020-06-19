Montana gave bad info on prison inmate; COVID-19 case was not always isolated

While reassuring the public that there was no COVID-19 outbreak at the Montana Women's Prison, the state wrongly said that the lone inmate who did test positive had been housed separately from other inmates for the entire time she'd been at the facility.
In fact, the woman was kept in general population for two days before being put in quarantine, department spokeswoman Carolynn Bright confirmed Friday afternoon.
"The department apologizes for this miscommunication and assures you it was not intentional," Bright wrote.
The department believes the exposure did not result in any new infections.
"Because of the timing of the inmate’s quarantine period, and the facility-wide testing that was conducted, the DOC’s clinical staff and state health officials do not believe any other inmates were infected," Bright wrote.
Director Reginald Michael said earlier in the week the department was exercising "extreme caution to ensure the virus does not enter this or any of our other facilities."
The department told The Billings Gazette that the woman who had the virus was a new inmate and had been in quarantine her entire time at the prison, under prison protocols requiring new inmates to be kept separate from others for 14 days.
When asked in a follow-up question whether there was any chance she'd exposed other inmates or staff prior to being quarantined, Bright reiterated that the woman fell under the category of new inmates requiring 14 days of quarantine.
The Billings Gazette on Friday asked the department to respond to information it had that the woman had been in general population prior to her quarantine.
"It seems the inmate in question moved during a transition period for the department's protocols for admitting new prisoners," Bright wrote.
On April 1, Bright told the Missoulian new transfers to correction facilities would be quarantined for 14 days, and that that measure had been in place since the end of March.
Bright said the protocols at the time the woman was admitted allowed her to be placed in general population after no risk factors were identified during screening.
But "after a short period of time" the prison's clinical staff learned she may have been exposed to COVID-19 and she was immediately quarantined.
Bright did not immediately respond to clarify why the possible exposure did not surface when the prison screened her upon entry.
Other protocols in place when she was admitted included having prison staff and state health department staff review her, having her screened before she left her facility of origin and educating her on symptoms of COVID-19.
Bright also did not immediately respond to a request for clarification on what reviewing the inmate for transfer entailed, or to a request for clarification on the protocol transition period. On June 10, the department issued its COVID-19 response plan.
