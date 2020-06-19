Montana gave bad info on prison inmate; COVID-19 case was not always isolated

When asked in a follow-up question whether there was any chance she'd exposed other inmates or staff prior to being quarantined, Bright reiterated that the woman fell under the category of new inmates requiring 14 days of quarantine.

The Billings Gazette on Friday asked the department to respond to information it had that the woman had been in general population prior to her quarantine.

"It seems the inmate in question moved during a transition period for the department's protocols for admitting new prisoners," Bright wrote.

On April 1, Bright told the Missoulian new transfers to correction facilities would be quarantined for 14 days, and that that measure had been in place since the end of March.

Bright said the protocols at the time the woman was admitted allowed her to be placed in general population after no risk factors were identified during screening.

But "after a short period of time" the prison's clinical staff learned she may have been exposed to COVID-19 and she was immediately quarantined.

Bright did not immediately respond to clarify why the possible exposure did not surface when the prison screened her upon entry.