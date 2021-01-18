Montana gives swift response to Biden intention to cancel Keystone XL

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, on news of the Biden transaction briefing, released a portion of a letter he’d already penned with other rural-state lawmakers who expected Biden to cancel the Keystone permit.

“Mr. President-elect, during the campaign you challenged America to ‘Build Back Better’ by investing in new infrastructure and energy technologies, creating high-paying blue-collar jobs, and preparing for the energy mix of the future,’” the letter reads. “With these and other commitments, Keystone XL meets that important test. We have to come together to find a way forward, to keep people working, while also creating a new standard for American energy infrastructure.”

Montana politicians, Republican and Democrat, have never opposed Keystone’s construction. Democratic governors Brian Schweitzer and Steve Bullock supported the project as economically significant for Montana. Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester voted with Republicans and a few Democrats in 2014 attempting to secure approval for the project.

Democrats have always backstopped their Keystone support on the pipeline being built to the highest safety standards and with respect for private property rights. No Republican has conditioned support on the pipeline being poorly built.