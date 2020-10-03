Montana gubernatorial candidates Cooney, Gianforte to face off in 1st debate

HELENA — Montana gubernatorial candidates Republican Greg Gianforte and Democrat Mike Cooney will face off Saturday in the first of two debates in a competitive race.

Gianforte, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump and is known for body-slamming a reporter in 2017, is trying to become Montana's first Republican governor in 16 years.

One of the wealthiest members of Congress, Gianforte has touted his business experience, which includes founding a start-up technology company in his hometown of Bozeman that was eventually sold for almost $2 billion.

He faces current Lt. Gov. Cooney, who is vying for the seat after a long public service career in the state, including stints as secretary of state and president of the state Senate.

Disagreements about public lands and health care have dominated the race. Cooney has blasted Gianforte over his support for repealing the Affordable Care Act, and a 2009 lawsuit filed by Gianforte to block public access to a popular river that runs through his private property.