Montana health care workers stretched thin, governor says

Gov. Steve Bullock outlined more funds for local and tribal public health departments and detailed an increasing shortage for available health care workers in the state as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge.

During a Thursday press conference, Bullock said the state was beginning to see a shortage of health care workers. Some requests to the state to help fill personnel in areas across Montana are being filled, but sourcing those workers was becoming increasingly difficult, he said.

Tribal areas especially are in need of staff support, he said. Of more than 80 personnel, who were a mixture of civilian volunteers and Montana National Guard members, 70 were stationed in tribal areas.

“We already have strains on our health care workforce and that will continue to grow with increasing hospitalizations,” he said.

Bullock said the state sent a request several weeks ago to the nationwide National Guard requesting medical staff, but have yet to hear back.

The state has also exhausted its own volunteer database for staff, and is working to expedite licensing for Certified Nursing Assistants.

On Thursday, there were 10 pending requests for health care staff across Montana, the majority seeking registered nurses, he said.