Montana Hi-Line county sees virus surge, postpones start of school

The uptick in cases led to the closing of the county health department through the end of the week, suspending all of its services for that time.

The county had requested and been granted more testing kits and personnel to assist in contact tracing, Department of Health and Human Services Chief Jim Murphy said during a press conference hosted by Gov. Steve Bullock on Wednesday.

“I think the situation in Phillips County is one that can be faced in a lot of other areas,” Murphy said, adding that the tests coming in from the county had been prioritized by the state to process.

Bullock said the outbreak was tied to an “adult sports activity, followed by an outing to the bar,” along with other larger social events like the Phillips County Fair. The spread of the virus in the sparsely populated county, he said, was one of two examples of how Montanans had not yet learned how to live with the virus.

“In the time span of a week, it went from having zero active cases to 68. It wasn’t from a bunch of different folks bringing the virus in,” he said.