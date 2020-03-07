Montana high schoolers can continue to get two free college-credit courses

A program that lets high schoolers take two courses that could earn them free college credits will be more than a one-time deal.
Montana's "one-two-free" program will continue beyond its initial 2020 expiration date as more students than ever are taking dual enrollment courses in the state.
Gov. Steve Bullock rolled out the program statewide before the 2018-19 school year. It followed similar waivers at schools like Montana State University Billings, which waived the fee for all concurrent enrollment courses in 2016 for Billings-area students.
Concurrent enrollment courses are taught by high school teachers in high schools, but teachers have extra training, and the classes are endorsed by a Montana college.
“It shows how students can get access locally. They don’t have to go online, they can get access in their classrooms, they’re doing it right there,” dual enrollment program manager Dan Karalus told the Board of Regents on Thursday.
The waiver saves students money on the roughly $50-per-credit fee for such courses — a price tag that's already a bargain compared to usual tuition rates, but that school administrators had pointed to as a barrier for students.
Karalus told regents that about 75% of Montana students taking dual enrollment courses paid nothing last school year.
Dual enrollment also encompasses university connections, a program that lets high school students take courses on college campuses. And some classes taught by high school teachers can be taken online through the Montana Digital Academy.
Fall 2019 enrollment reached an all-time high in the state, with 3,492 students taking at least one dual enrollment course. Spring figures aren't available yet, according to the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education.
Dual enrollment has grown in recent years, and the one-two-free program appeared to reinvigorate that trend. After leaping 30% between the 2014-15 school year and 2015-16, growth slowed to 21% then 16% in the next two cycles. But after one-two-free was rolled out before the 2018-19 school year, growth jumped to 25%, up to 7,907 students statewide.
This school year's jump hasn't been as steep, so far; fall enrollment in 2018 was 2,947, about 500 students lower than fall 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Billings enrollment
After some confusion among students last year, MSUB and City College pivoted to the one-two-free program this school year. The school had waived fees for all dual enrollment courses it endorsed for Billings high school students since 2016.
Billings public high school students' enrollment in the program dropped this school year for the first time in years.
It's still the second-highest year for dual enrollment in the district. But between the switch from all-free to two-free, and advanced requirements for high school educators teaching the courses, the district's assessment director thinks that it could be the start of a new trend.
The district tracks enrollments, a different measure than unique students in the state numbers.
Billings had 1,030 enrollments this school year, a dip of about 100 students from last school year. It's still far above the 727 enrollments in 2017-18 or 104 enrollment in 2015-16, but it could indicate a saturation point in the state's largest district.
"I think we're kind of hitting a saturation point with the amount of students we can schedule into dual enrollment," said district assessment coordinator Roger Dereszynski.
Part of that includes requirements for teachers; at a minimum, teachers need to have 12 master's-level credits in the subject area of the dual enrollment course they teach, and some colleges require more.
And dual enrollment isn't the only college credit option. Students can also take Advanced Placement courses, where they have to pass a year-end test to qualify for college credits. But those test scores are are widely accepted for credits around the country.
Advanced Placement enrollments continued to rise this school year for Billings, though not as steeply as some previous years; 1,349 enrollments were recorded this school year, compared to 1,284 in 2018-19.
But while Billings has about 10% of Montana's students, there are other markets for dual enrollment growth, especially in rural schools — where educators are focused not just on growing the number, but providing equity for students.