Montana high schoolers can continue to get two free college-credit courses

Billings enrollment

After some confusion among students last year, MSUB and City College pivoted to the one-two-free program this school year. The school had waived fees for all dual enrollment courses it endorsed for Billings high school students since 2016.

Billings public high school students' enrollment in the program dropped this school year for the first time in years.

It's still the second-highest year for dual enrollment in the district. But between the switch from all-free to two-free, and advanced requirements for high school educators teaching the courses, the district's assessment director thinks that it could be the start of a new trend.

The district tracks enrollments, a different measure than unique students in the state numbers.

Billings had 1,030 enrollments this school year, a dip of about 100 students from last school year. It's still far above the 727 enrollments in 2017-18 or 104 enrollment in 2015-16, but it could indicate a saturation point in the state's largest district.

"I think we're kind of hitting a saturation point with the amount of students we can schedule into dual enrollment," said district assessment coordinator Roger Dereszynski.