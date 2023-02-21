Hunting regulation booklets for deer/elk/antelope, moose/sheep/goat and light goose are now available on Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ website at fwp.mt.gov/hunt/regulations.

Hard copies of the deer/elk/antelope booklets are also available at FWP offices; hard copies of other regulations will be available soon. Hunters can reference the booklets as they prepare for the new license year, which begins March 1.

Hunters will notice the booklets for deer/elk/antelope and moose/sheep/goat include quota ranges instead of a specific quota number this year. These ranges are approved by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, and FWP can adjust annual quotas within these ranges. The annual quota adjustments are based primarily on survey data from FWP biologists in the field. Typically, the adjustments are minor.