Montana ICU occupancy surpasses Nov. 2020 COVID peak

The Montana Department of Health and Human Services on Monday released a report that found COVID-19 vaccinations significantly reduced the likelihood of contraction, hospitalization and death in recent months.

According to the report, from February to September 89.5% of cases, 88.6% of hospitalizations and 83.5% of deaths were among unvaccinated Montanans. The figures include those under the age of 12 and thus ineligible to receive the vaccine.

Since the more contagious Delta variant became prevalent in mid-July, the state health department found those not fully vaccinated contracted COVID-19 at a rate 4.4 times higher than those fully vaccinated. Hospitalizations and death rates were 5.1 and 3.3 times higher among unvaccinated Montanans respectively. The figures include those eligible for the vaccination but may have only received one dose.

Among samples with enough genetic material to sequence from August and September, 99% are the Delta variant, according to the most recent state data.

The report notes that combining partially vaccinated with unvaccinated individuals was a limitation of the study that could have underestimated the difference between fully and unvaccinated people as a single dose of vaccine may offer some protections.