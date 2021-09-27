Montana ICU occupancy surpasses Nov. 2020 COVID peak

On Monday, Montana surpassed 11,000 active COVID cases, adding 5,948 new cases in the last week and 57 new hospitalizations. In the last seven days, 86 residents died from COVID-19.
Over the last week, Montana has averaged 109.3 COVID patients hospitalized in the ICU per day, eclipsing the peak in Nov. 2020 of 94.3 COVID patients in the ICU.
As of Sept. 26, 82% of the state's ICU beds were filled with 109 COVID patients and 79 non-COVID patients. Hospitals may not be well positioned to absorb a wave of new COVID infections without substantial surge capacity, according to COVID Act Now.
From July 25 to Sept. 25, COVID hospitalizations have increased 456%, another unprecedented increase in Montana’s COVID surges.
From Aug. 13, 2021 to Sept. 26, deaths have increased 818%, according to data from COVID Act Now. The last time the state saw a similar increase was from Aug. 24, 2020 to Nov. 18, 2020 which spanned over 55 days.
In Yellowstone County, 129 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 111 are unvaccinated. Between the two hospitals, 30 patients are in the ICU and 20 are on ventilators. Of those, all are unvaccinated.
The Montana Department of Health and Human Services on Monday released a report that found COVID-19 vaccinations significantly reduced the likelihood of contraction, hospitalization and death in recent months.
According to the report, from February to September 89.5% of cases, 88.6% of hospitalizations and 83.5% of deaths were among unvaccinated Montanans. The figures include those under the age of 12 and thus ineligible to receive the vaccine.
Since the more contagious Delta variant became prevalent in mid-July, the state health department found those not fully vaccinated contracted COVID-19 at a rate 4.4 times higher than those fully vaccinated. Hospitalizations and death rates were 5.1 and 3.3 times higher among unvaccinated Montanans respectively. The figures include those eligible for the vaccination but may have only received one dose.
Among samples with enough genetic material to sequence from August and September, 99% are the Delta variant, according to the most recent state data.
The report notes that combining partially vaccinated with unvaccinated individuals was a limitation of the study that could have underestimated the difference between fully and unvaccinated people as a single dose of vaccine may offer some protections.
The report is unable to determine if trends are due to waning vaccine-induced immunity, increased transmission or both, the department said.
On Sept. 24, Governor Greg Gianforte announced that the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center in Helena would open up six beds for immediate and short-term treatment for COVID patients. The beds will be open for eligible hospitals in the state.
Since February 15, 2021, there have been 5,131 confirmed breakthrough cases, including 308 hospitalizations and 57 deaths. Even when vaccinated, it is important to wear a face mask and social distance to minimize the spread.
“In addition to encouraging vaccination, DPHHS encourages all Montana residents and visitors to exercise personal responsibility and take precautionary measures to slow the spread of the virus, including wearing a face covering when appropriate, avoiding large crowds, staying home when not feeling well, and washing hands frequently,” said DPHHS acting State Medical Officer Dr. Maggie Cook-Shimanek.
In the last seven days, 49,914 people have gone in for COVID testing.
Yellowstone County is averaging 118 new COVID cases a day. Missoula County is averaging 108 cases per day and has the highest vaccination rate in the state with 63% of the eligible population having received at least one dose.
Statewide, 53% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Keeping up with free community testing has been a challenge, said RiverStone Health Vice President of Communications Barbara Schneeman.
Unlike earlier in the pandemic, there are more testing options available, but many come with a cost.
At home tests purchased at Walgreens, CVS and other drug stores can range from $24 to $125.
In one study, hospitals across the US listed the exact discounted rate or price of COVID-19 diagnostic tests for self-pay individuals. The prices ranged from $32 to $478 per test.
At St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, a COVID-19 detection test costs $83 without insurance.
If testing is done at a hospital, the patient faces costs associated with the specimen collection and the visit itself.
When at-home tests yield a positive result, users are supposed to report it to their primary care provider, who then reports it to public health.
As of Monday morning, RiverStone Health had about 1,500 cases in the queue for case investigations.
There are nine people employed for on case investigations and each can complete about eight cases a day.
Many of the hires are part-time, but due to high volumes of positive cases, they are working full-time and overtime, Schneeman said.
Montana State News Bureau reporter Tom Kuglin contributed to this story