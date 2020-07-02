Montana issues recommendations for how to reopen schools safely amid COVID-19

Montana officials released a pair of school reopening plans that leave the final decision on issues like masks for students, attendance modifications, and the role of technology to local school districts.
Plans released by Gov. Steve Bullock and Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen both include a host of recommendations for different reopening scenarios, but no requirements.
Bullock did make it clear at a Thursday press conference that while there are legitimate health concerns about students returning to school, getting them back in buildings is a priority.
“We should also be worried about the public health impacts of not having our kids in schools,” he said, citing concerns about the social-emotional well-being and academic progress of students.
The plans emphasize the different fronts on which school leaders will battle the pandemic, like academics, health, social-emotional development, and parent relationships.
Montana schools shuttered in March on Bullock's order, and most opted to stay closed through the end of the school year. The stakes, like so many examples for COVID-19, were illustrated most starkly in New York City, where the mayor resisted closing schools. More than 70 school employees died through mid-April.
Children have an extremely low rate of suffering major complications from the virus, but they are considered vectors to spread the disease between homes and schools.
The Office of Public Instruction plan accounts for four scenarios:
- All buildings closed and remote learning, like in the spring.
- A mix of in-person and remote learning.
- A mix with more students in buildings.
- Operating at nearly full in-person attendance.
That's a reflection of what local school leaders have said so far this summer as they eye reopening buildings in the fall. Billings superintendent Greg Upham has floated scenarios like reducing daily in-building attendance, limiting the intermixing of students and staff, and potentially having to close individual school buildings to react to isolated outbreaks.
The governor's plan couches recommendations within the three phases of reopening. Phases one and two have similar guidelines, and phase three loosens recommendations.
But in effect, the two plans say most of the same things in their 56 combined pages — though the OPI plan includes more details — and expect schools to examine nearly every part of their operations in light of the pandemic.
Lunchtime? Schools should consider limiting group sizes, routing student traffic to avoid groups crossing, or consider feeding students in classrooms.
In-person or remote? Have plans for both, and be able to offer remote learning if families want it instead of in-person.
Sports, music, and other activities? Look at national guidance and be ready to modify activities.
Contact tracing? Have a plan with county health officials.
Attendance? Ease up on sick day limits, maybe, and consider every-other-day attendance.
The plans come on the heels of a 91-page policy recommendation from MT-PEC, an umbrella organization for education advocacy group in Montana, that includes different options for different scenarios.
Preparation by local school boards will be crucial, said Amanda Curtis, the president of the Montana Federation of Public Employees, which represents teachers. She highlighted provisions to account for at-risk students and employees.
“Our members are all committed to coming back to work and doing their jobs,” she said. “Districts are going to have to do some kind of a survey of not only their staff, but also their students, and figure out how many students are going to be willing to come to school face-to-face, and how many staff members they have, physically, that are able to come into work.”
Funding
Neither plan says how schools should pay for additional costs associated with the guidelines.
At a Thursday press conference, Bullock pointed to the roughly $41 million in CARES Act funding that K-12 schools received, but also acknowledged that “we do know that there are unanticipated costs associated with reopening this fall.”
Kirk Miller, who leads School Administrators of Montana and worked on committees that helped craft both plans, said that finding resources to implement recommendations will be key.
He cited an analysis from a national superintendents group that estimated reopening costs related solely to pandemic precautions would hit $450 per student for mid-sized school districts. Montana schools' share of federal stimulus money totaled about $200 per student, he said.
The ability to implement recommendations depends on "fiscal, time, and human resources," Miller said. “You can get time and human resources if the fiscal part comes through.”
Curtis said that recommendations in the plan should be backed up by funding.
“I think it's up to the governor’s office to show, through their distribution of the COVID-19 money, that they realize that reopening schools is really a precursor to opening the economy,” she said.
Bullock repeatedly shied away from embracing requirements or mandates, both in the school plan and for wider measures to combat the spread of COVID-19. OPI's plan also highlights the "non-regulatory" nature of the guidelines.
Miller said that flexibility is important for districts, especially considering the wide gaps in size and geography among Montana schools, but that means that district leaders will need to act decisively and correctly. He and Curtis applauded how schools handled the spring shutdown beyond the initial closure.
“They continued to social distance, they continued to do online learning,” Curtis said. “It’s going to just be up to us as individuals and local districts to create plans before school starts in the fall to keep everybody safe.”
