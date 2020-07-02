Montana issues recommendations for how to reopen schools safely amid COVID-19

Sports, music, and other activities? Look at national guidance and be ready to modify activities.

Contact tracing? Have a plan with county health officials.

Attendance? Ease up on sick day limits, maybe, and consider every-other-day attendance.

The plans come on the heels of a 91-page policy recommendation from MT-PEC, an umbrella organization for education advocacy group in Montana, that includes different options for different scenarios.

Preparation by local school boards will be crucial, said Amanda Curtis, the president of the Montana Federation of Public Employees, which represents teachers. She highlighted provisions to account for at-risk students and employees.

“Our members are all committed to coming back to work and doing their jobs,” she said. “Districts are going to have to do some kind of a survey of not only their staff, but also their students, and figure out how many students are going to be willing to come to school face-to-face, and how many staff members they have, physically, that are able to come into work.”

Funding

Neither plan says how schools should pay for additional costs associated with the guidelines.