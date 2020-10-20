Montana jobs recovery flattens out

Montana's jobs recovery from pandemic losses remained relatively flat for the third month straight, according to federal employment data released Tuesday.

Unemployment in September was 5.3%, an improvement of 0.3% from a month earlier. A year ago, the state's unemployment rates was 3.5%. Growth in July was also fairly flat.

Job recovery is slowing as subsidized unemployment money winds down. Nearly 20,000 Montanans received unemployment payments in the second week of October, according to the state Department of Labor. That's down from 28,000 payments in the second week of August.

Montana's recovery had started out strong in May as nonessential businesses emerged from a month-long governor's stay-at-home in order to slow the COVID-19 pandemic. Unemployment rates improved from 11.9% in April to 6.3% in June as people returned to work. But health restrictions on restaurant occupancy and a decline in activities like leisure travel capped the rebound.

