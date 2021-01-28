Montana judge halts Trump attempt to limit science findings in EPA decisions

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Scientific and medical researchers had cautioned that by excluding research, Trump’s EPA would erode the scientific foundation supporting clean air and clean water protections crucial to public health. Groups like the American Lung Association said the attempt to limit medical and scientific research had its origins in Big Tobacco’s fight against the EPA using science to prove that secondhand cigarette smoke caused cancer.

Faced with an emerging EPA study in the early 1990s that proved secondhand smoke caused cancer and premature death, tobacco companies argued that the confidential medical records of the people participating in health research should be made public.

“The tobacco industry came up with this idea of attacking the underlying science and tried to say there was something untoward about keeping this information private. They tried to disrupt the policies, the regulations that would be adopted as a result of information based on this private confidential personal information that was inconvenient to the tobacco industry’s policy objectives,” said Paul Billings, the American Lung Association’s vice president of public policy. “The polluters have sort of picked this up and it’s been bouncing around for a couple of decades. And then the last administration really went for it with this rule-making after legislation trying to move this forward in Congress was rejected.”