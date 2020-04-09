Montana Landlord Association opposes governor's order to postpone evictions

Bullock responded Thursday afternoon, acknowledging the concerns of Montana landlords.

"We will talk to landlords to figure out a way to work with them," he said

Still, with the COVID-19 crisis, Bullock stressed how important it is for every Montanan to have shelter. But he reemphasized what he said at the time of the initial announcement of his directive.

"Let me be clear, this directive is not a free pass on rents or on home debt, tenants and homeowners still need to meet their obligations," Bullock said in March.

He echoed that statement Thursday, explaining that his directive "doesn't excuse anyone from paying rent."

When Bullock made his initial announcement, he said he wanted state residents to take his stay-at-home order seriously and not have to worry about "whether they can keep a roof over their heads."

The Montana Landlord Association letter stressed that landlords have also worked to help their tenants.

"To the extent their resources allow, landlords in Montana have been empathetic partners in helping individuals and families through the challenges presented by this unique situation," the letter stated.

