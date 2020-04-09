You are the owner of this article.
Montana Landlord Association pushes back against governor's order to postpone evictions
Apartments for rent

A “For Rent” sign is shown outside of Bauer Property Management’s Century Apartment complex.

 ABBY KESSLER/Forum News Service

A state landlord advocacy group has requested Gov. Steve Bullock end his order barring landlords from evicting tenants during the COVID-19 crisis. 

If the governor refuses, the group said it will sue. 

Lawyers for the Montana Landlord Association argue the governor's directive "puts Montana landlords in a very vulnerable position," the letter states.

The governor's directive was given on March 30 and stops landlords from evicting tenants from their residences and charging late fees or other penalties during the course of the state's stay-at home order.

Bullock's directive also stops residential foreclosures because of nonpayment, and prohibits charging late fees.

The Montana Landlord Association argues that provisions contained in federal relief bills and expanded unemployment gives renters and homeowners adequate assistance to pay their rent or mortgage. The governor's order rather than helping renters just hurts landlords, they argue. 

The letter also points out that landlords have worked to help their tenants. 

"To the extent their resources allow, landlords in Montana have been empathetic partners in helping individuals and families through the challenges presented by this unique situation," the letter stated. 

