A state landlord advocacy group has requested Gov. Steve Bullock end his order barring landlords from evicting tenants during the COVID-19 crisis.
If the governor refuses, the group said it will sue.
Lawyers for the Montana Landlord Association argue the governor's directive "puts Montana landlords in a very vulnerable position," the letter states.
The governor's directive was given on March 30 and stops landlords from evicting tenants from their residences and charging late fees or other penalties during the course of the state's stay-at home order.
Bullock's directive also stops residential foreclosures because of nonpayment, and prohibits charging late fees.
The Montana Landlord Association argues that provisions contained in federal relief bills and expanded unemployment gives renters and homeowners adequate assistance to pay their rent or mortgage. The governor's order rather than helping renters just hurts landlords, they argue.
The letter also points out that landlords have worked to help their tenants.
"To the extent their resources allow, landlords in Montana have been empathetic partners in helping individuals and families through the challenges presented by this unique situation," the letter stated.
Other provisions outlined in the newest amendment are restrictions to one-one-one massage therapy services and the closure of some "non-essential retailers" including arts and craft stores and hobby stores.
In this Series
Here's the latest reporting on how area businesses and industries are being affected by the coronavirus
-
Montana Landlord Association pushes back against governor's order to postpone evictions
-
Montana businesses have tapped $500M from Paycheck Protection Program so far
-
Billings REI opening postponed
- 70 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.