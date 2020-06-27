Montana lawmakers discuss proposals to further address missing Indigenous people

In Montana, Native Americans make up more than 25% of missing persons cases, despite making up only 6.7% of the population. The number of missing Indigenous people is likely higher, as they go unreported or are misreported as a different race. Native Americans are also nearly four times more likely to be victims of homicide than the state's general population.

Of the drafted proposals discussed Friday, two seek to extend the Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force another two years. The task force is currently set to expire in July 2021.

A third proposed bill discussed by the State-Tribal Relations Interim Committee would open up grant money funding to train community-based missing person’s response teams or search groups.

“Communities want their own response teams,” said Tina Chamberlain, the Looping in Native Communities Act coordinator. “It wouldn’t just be about responding (to a missing person’s report) but about learning to collaborate and communicate.”